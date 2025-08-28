VinFast in India – VVinning Ways

An all-new brand entering India and cracking the market is a big deal. It’s not impossible, though, when the right steps are taken. And VinFast seems to have charted a course to success. Here is an insight into the Vietnamese brand making its Indian retail foray soon.

Every fairy tale has a beginning. And that’s only the start of the adventure. There is growth, expansion, and evolution, all of which come from a build-up, some dark forest sections in between, and the learnings and changes from going through it all first-hand. Being prepared for this adventure is crucial. And the Indian market can provide experiences along similar lines. Having a plan of action and a credible model line-up is only the beginning. Here is what the home-grown automotive brand from Việt Nam is all about.

Legacy and Ecosystem

Founded in 2017 by Vingroup, the largest private enterprise in Vietnam, VinFast rapidly became popular in its home market, paving the way to a global presence. The world-class manufacturing facility broke ground in September 2017 and was inaugurated in June 2019—just 21 months—making a clear testimony to their commitment.

VinFast’s origins as a part of Vingroup mean access to an enviable list of subsidiaries which helps no end in creating a cutting-edge, integrated mobility platform. From VinES energy solutions and VinAI artificial intelligence research to VinSchool and VinUniversity in partnership with the Cornell University and the University of Pennsylvania, Vingroup encompasses all major field and enables a complete ecosystem of success.

Global Manufacturing Excellence

For every big brand hoping for a bright future it is essential for it to have the foundation to support a mass-market local operation as well as global ambitions. That’s why the Hai Phong plant is instrumental in VinFast’s success.

The VinFast Manufacturing Complex is a world-class facility spread over 355 hectares. Like a motor city in its own right, it houses the operations building, car manufacturing area, electric scooter and bus manufacturing areas, training, R&D, and more.

Using cutting-edge Industry 4.0 techniques, equipment and all or parts of the production lines are connected through sensors linked via the cloud or wireless internet, ensuring precise control. This enables enhanced operational efficiency where machines, production equipment, products, workers, technicians, and managers interact continuously for self-monitoring and adjustment. The energy savings and smart measures implemented are underpinned by sustainable practices.

The Car Manufacturing Area holds a vast press shop, body shop, paint shop, assembly shops, as well as the electric motor shop and battery pack shop. The facility is capable of being scaled up to 500,000 cars a year. Overall, across the car, e-scooter, and e-bus businesses they are capable of producing over 1.5 million vehicles per annum.

That’s not all. VinFast also broke ground on a new facility in India. Situated in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, the facility is set to deliver the India-specific versions of some of the global brand’s most premium and capable SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7, which were showcased earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo – VinFast Showcase

The VinFast models on display at the India’s largest auto show, the prestigious Bharat Mobility Global Expo, were serious crowd-pullers. From the compact VF 3 and VF e34 to the larger and more premium VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9 global models, there was something for everyone. Not only were these models showcased but VinFast had some big news in store to go with its popular model portfolio on display.

India-centric Product Range: VF 6 and VF 7

The big news is that two of the most popular VinFast electric SUV models, the premium mid-size VF 6 and the larger VF 7, are both being launched in India ahead of the festive season later this year.

The VinFast VF 6 is a compelling mid-size proposition bringing in modern styling and a unique aesthetic to the segment. The trademark “V” design signature not just looks appealing but also looks extremely futuristic and sophisticated—qualities that the brand knows will echo with its target clientele.

The VF 6 is a 4.24-metre-long five-seater SUV. It packs a 59.6-kWh battery pack and a 150-kW electric motor producing 204 hp and 310 Nm. That is more than enough for efficient yet sprightly and quick performance. With a 2,730-millimetre wheelbase, it will offer incredible space yet all-surface capability, offering a ground clearance of 190 mm.

The larger VinFast VF 7 is an even more striking creation. It combines futuristic angular design and sportier elements—including a sloping roof with a floating appearance. These dynamically mask the larger 4.5-metre-plus proportions and raise the bar of driving appeal.

What’s more, the VF 7 will pack even more performance for those who truly want to indulge their wild side. Along with the 150-kW (204-hp) single-motor version, there is a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version with as much as 260 kW (354 hp) on offer, with up to 500 Nm of instant torque. The VF 7 also makes use of a larger 75.3-kWh battery for both versions, for greater juice to power the increased size and performance.

Both cars offer modern equipment based on cutting-edge technology and have left no stone unturned when it comes to safety, comfort, and convenience. These include LED lighting front and rear, panoramic glass roof, drive modes, keyless access, powered tail-gate, powered seats, seat ventilation, reclining rear seats, an air-purifier, and a lot more.

Vietnam Experience: Inside the Vingroup Ecosystem

The Indian media were given a first-hand insight into VinFast’s products and operations on a special trip to Vietnam. This included experiences in the cars as well as a unique glimpse into Vingroup’s dynamic ecosystem and VinFast’s role within it. A comprehensive plant tour allowed a look at the Industry 4.0 techniques employed and how well the automated systems work seamlessly with the robots and processing sections.

Commitment to India’s Green Future

VinFast has set out on a bold journey. India lies in specific focus and a dedicated effort has already begun taking shape.

Having broken ground on the world-class factory in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, VinFast has taken the “Make in India” initiative seriously. In fact, the company has a strategic roadmap for India when it comes to investments, job creation, and even a tailored alignment with India’s sustainability goals. Like its Hai Phong facility which uses modern machinery, environmentally friendly coating technologies, efficient torque tools, and utilizing high-performance, energy-efficient equipment, its Indian facility also adheres to the more efficient standard.

It all begins with the VF 6 and VF 7, and the doors to the portfolio look set to open even wider.