Volkswagen Virtus – A Car for All Seasons

Come rain or shine, the Volkswagen Virtus is a sedan that is fun, efficient, and safe, no matter what the weather throws at it. We take a closer look at why it is the king of all seasons.



Having a stylish car that looks modern and turns heads is one thing. Having a performance powerhouse that is engaging to drive is another. Yet, having a safe, reliable, and practical car that works anywhere and any time is a whole different game. But can one car be all those things? Sounds impossible? It isn’t when you have Volkswagen behind the idea. And the Virtus is a sedan that delivers on all counts.

When German engineering standards meet Make-in-India, we get a safe on wheels that doesn’t cost the earth. With minute attention to detail, world-class standards for ergonomics, a high level of safety, and modern amenities, all come together to deliver a true car for all seasons.

Summer Superstar

A distinct shape, vibrant colours, and features such as an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, darkened full-LED headlights and tail-lights, along with LED turn-indicators make for dramatic entrances and lingering gazes. The Volkswagen Virtus packs comfort features, including powerful automatic climate control and ventilated seats, so the summer heat is all kept outside. The red-hot (or blue, white, silver… take your pick) Virtus brings the heat on the outside, but keeps things cool inside the cabin, so you can chill and enjoy the drive, come tarmac, dirt or sand.

Winter Wonder

Come frost on the road or snow in the hills up in the cold north, the Volkswagen Virtus is ready for it all. With over 40 safety features, both active and passive, keeping you and your loved ones safe and comfortable in vault-like safety, there is nothing to worry about. With advanced features such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC) plus the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), the Virtus drives steadily over challenging surfaces. For the worst-case scenario—through no fault of your own—even Multi-collision Brakes (MCB) with a full complement of airbags ensure maximum occupant protection. That top five-star safety rating was hard-earned and well-deserved.

Monsoon Magician

Rain is inevitable, and the Volkswagen Virtus is just as enjoyable in the monsoon as it is in summer. Its active safety features ensure the best traction and maximum control. When others may be aquaplaning or sliding out of control, VW don’t let things slide. Literally. With stability control and anti-lock brakes on your side, plus the excellent suspension system keeping the car planted firmly on the road, the all-season tyres displace water well and clear a path safely and confidently. On unpaved surfaces or dirt paths off road, the Virtus behaves and takes care of itself and you. What’s more, the glass sunroof—with just the sunblind open—lets you and your close company enjoy watching the rain fall millimetres from their face. That is one way to make the most of the beauty of the rainy season.

Day or Night

With striking details, sporty elements, and eye-catching features, the Volkswagen Virtus brings a sophisticated vibe that appeals to modern city dwellers and forward thinkers. With advanced safety, an efficient and reliable engine, and cool features—including full-colour displays, a huge centre touchscreen, wireless smartphone charging, enhanced smart connectivity, and the very cool ambient lighting—there is a little and a lot of the Virtus for everyone to enjoy, when the sun’s out and after dark.