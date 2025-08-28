Skoda Automatic Cars – The Automatic Choice







Skoda has offered a number of cars in different body styles over the years. Apart from the tank-like build quality and superior handling characteristics, one thing has always stood out—its uncompromised automatic transmissions. Read on for more about them as we take a closer look.

Automatic transmissions are getting more popular by the day. This can be attributed to deteriorating traffic conditions and also the stop-go nature of commutes which makes automatics even more sensible and convenient, let alone far more comfortable and relaxing to drive. But they come at a price. Thankfully, when the intent is clear, the affordability and accessibility accompany the attempt and Skoda has gone ahead and introduced a winner.

Skoda Auto India has been on a roll with the newly introduced Kylaq compact SUV racking up increasingly admirable sales figures. The popularity of the sleek Virtus sedan and do-it-all Kushaq SUV have also kept the momentum going strong. Of course, models like the Octavia and Superb are the bedrock upon which the company and its reputation in India have been built.

The focus has always been on quality. Its very first tag-line clearly communicated that, ‘Obsessed with quality. Since 1895.‘ And its cars brought that philosophy to life. Be it the chassis build, the ride and handling, or the interior appointment, fit and finish, there is a tangible feel to Skoda cars which outclasses rivals, even premium luxury models beyond the segment they compete in.

The new “entry” model to the Skoda family in India is the all-new Kylaq and it simply doesn’t feel like the stepping stone to the brand. The modern styling and LED lighting aside, everything from the way the doors shut with a muffled thud to the planted and reassuring ride quality feel upmarket and quintessentially Skoda. The no-compromise approach to building cars also reflects in the five-star safety ratings across the board, with the Kylaq being the latest model to earn a full five stars. The Kylaq was subject to India’s own Bharat NCAP crash safety tests.

One of the pillars of Skoda has always been its quality—not just in car body construction and choice of material, but also powertrain. And when it comes to powertrain, the good news is that even the entry Kylaq gets a proper Skoda automatic transmission. The robust torque-converter automatic transmission is offered even in the most affordable variants. The fluid coupling also makes for smooth and fluid performance and commendable refinement and efficiency, with the peace of mind that comes from no clutch wear-and-tear from friction and transmission fluid that works for up to 1,00,000 kilometres before needing a change.

There is a reason why luxury cars and super-luxury cars adopt a torque-converter automatic. It is much smoother and more refined than any other kind of transmission. There’s no rubber-band effect like what a CVT (continuously variable transmission) has, and no lack of response or precision that plagues the cheaper but clunkier AMT (automated manual transmission) cars. This also makes it extremely versatile. There is no excess engine revving or noise. It operates silently and has a more linear power delivery while also better coping with higher torque output from the engine. In the right conditions, this automatic transmission is also extremely frugal.