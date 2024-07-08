Volkswagen Virtus – Indulge in the Sedan-igans

The Volkswagen Virtus has not just helped the sedan flame stay alive but has now got it burning bright. What makes this car the go-to sedan? We answer all the questions.

Ask any child to draw a car and they would default to a three-box sedan. Yes, the sedan was the preferred car body-style for many decades and that aspiration and desire still beats in the hearts of many today. While many would now draw a boxier car, for obvious reasons, there is still hope for sedan-kind and here’s why.

A sedan makes a statement. It says you know what you want and that you like to drive. Leave the crossover sport utility vehicles (SUV) for the masses—those cars don’t know what they are and are made for people who don’t know what they want. A sedan sits low. It looks cool. It packs good power and is engaging and a lot of fun to drive. It brings a smile to the driver’s face each time and it feels involving and offers a thrill that few, if any other body-styles at all, can match. And we ought to be thankful that they are still alive and kicking.

Why Virtus?

The Volkswagen Virtus ticks all those boxes with a huge check-mark and grins doing it. Volkswagen have always delivered cars that offer an experience beyond engineering. Their robust build quality shows in everything from the way the doors shut to the safe aura of the cabin when seated within. The fit-and-finish is markedly different from competitors and everything feels a bit more solid. There is all the equipment anyone needs and a whole lot more.

Plus, the full five-star safety rating by the renowned Global New Car Assessment Program (GNCAP) shows that the VW do not compromise on what truly matters—providing a safe space for you to be yourself and indulge in what you truly value. That may be journeys together, short and long, with friends, pets, loved ones or just solo. It’s easier to unwind and have fun when you know you don’t have to worry about safety; either your own or that of those with you.

Having the means to be yourself is priceless. It allows the freedom to indulge in your innermost desires and explore the possibilities life has to offer without the confines or limitations that come with a half-hearted attempt of a vehicle that has evidently cut corners. Not with a Volkswagen. When you’re in a Volkswagen, you’re free to be you!

Which Virtus?

You know why. Now it’s time to move on to the pertinent question: which one? Volkswagen have played it smart. They know that not everyone wants outright horsepower and big engines with stick-shift manual transmissions. That’s why they have not one or two, but four powertrains to choose from. And they are all inside stylish forms with an elegant or sporty GT style and with a bright or dark vibe. Either way, it’s easy to find one that vibes with you.

The 1.0 TSI may start off the range but it packs a punch and, thanks to being turbocharged, offers a chunk of torque across a wide and usable band. You know what they say, “Horsepower is how fast you hit the wall. Torque is how far you take it with you!” With Volkswagen’s tank-like build quality and attention to safety with a comprehensive list of active and passive safety features, most of which are standard, you surely need not worry about hitting anything in the first place. The 1.0 TSI produces 115 hp and 178 Nm—figures of a 2.0-litre petrol from not too long ago. Plus, there is a six-speed manual transmission for those who want to do the driving and eke out the last kilometre per litre they can manage. Then there is a six-speed automatic, a proper torque converter unit, to help you relax and enjoy other aspects of life, with the decision to buy an automatic doubtlessly justifying itself the moment rush-hour traffic is encountered. There is more to an automatic than simply the ease of driving. It’s a relief in many situations. Besides, these days, automatics are more efficient than they’ve ever been. That truth stands truer for Volkswagen’s DSG automatic.

The larger engine option, the 1.5 TSI, is available with the lightning-quick DirectShift Gearbox (DSG) automatic. With two clutches, one each for odd and even gears, the system always has the next cog ready for instantaneous selection and a seamless surge of acceleration. Not only is it fun to drive, but it is immensely convenient and unbelievably efficient.

For those who want the driver’s car, choose door number four. The 1.5 TSI engine with the six-speed manual transmission. Here 150 horses and 250 Nm of peak torque are at your beck and call. Plus, Volkswagen’s vast knowledge of suspension, rates for compression and rebound damping, and optimal control for roll, pitch, and yaw, make for razor-sharp handling in any situation. For real, the car feels like an extension of the driver, hard-wired to their nervous system. One drive is all it takes to experience what it has to offer and put that smile on your face. And that should answer all your questions, shouldn’t it?