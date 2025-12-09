Smart Choices Lead to Right Decisions 

A delighted VinFast customer shares how, in a remarkably short span of time, the VF 7 has become his go-to ride among a fleet of high-end cars

Story: Salman Bargir

Photography: Siddharth Dadhe

Stories of VinFast’s success are spreading quickly, much like that of Nguyen Thanh Hai, a Vietnam-based YouTuber driving a Vinfast VF 7 from Vietnam to Africa through 30 countries. Back in India, the brand is expanding just as rapidly, with 24 touchpoints already in place and a goal of reaching 35 by the end of the year.

One customer has benefitted from VinFast’s expanding presence. His VF 7 is part of the brand’s record 20,380 EV deliveries in October 2025 that has resulted in nearly 1.25 lakh units being delivered nationwide in just the first 10 months of its entry in India. We decided to take a closer look and give you the low-down.

Gaurav Maini is a Pune-based businessman with deep roots in warehousing and logistics. With his family nearly 40 years in business, he understands how to recognise a genuinely strong product as well as a compelling offer. A self-professed car enthusiast, Gaurav has owned several high-end sporty machines but traffic and road conditions kept him from enjoying them. Therefore, his immediate need was a capable and reliable machine for both daily commutes and frequent business trips.

Gaurav wanted something compact yet spacious, comfortable, quick, reliable, stylish, sustainable, and above all, value for money. With an EV long overdue, he began exploring his options. A trip to Mumbai to check out a global product left him unimpressed due to its harsh ride. He also considered a segment-leading SUV’s electric version, but felt it was overpriced for what it offered.

Amidst this process, VinFast also caught his attention as a potential contender. He invested time in thoroughly researching VinFast and its products for the Indian market. The brand was rapidly building its presence in India, but what stood out was its conviction. Their $500 million (Rs 4,400 crore approx) investment in the Thoothukudi facility in Tamil Nadu signalled not just commitment to the market but strong conviction in its products.

As he dug deeper, reading multiple reviews and reports that highlighted VinFast’s strong reputation in existing global markets, his interest grew. A close friend, who had already experienced the vehicles first-hand, also encouraged him to explore the brand’s offerings, the VF 6 and VF 7. Intrigued by the positive feedback and impressed by how the cars looked on screen, he decided it was time to check them out for himself.

Experiencing the car in person helped him to instantly recognise the VF 7 for what it was, with its build quality, design, competitive pricing, and space all standing out; considering his family of five. While higher variants offer more features, the Earth variant had everything he needed and felt just right for him.

Living with the VF 7, Gaurav has come to appreciate it as a reliable and comfortable companion. So far, he hasn’t found anything lacking; whether ride quality, everyday usability, or range. What he loves most are the ventilated seats–a feature he considers essential in a hot country such as ours. The 360° camera has also been a boon in tight situations; whether navigating chaotic traffic or squeezing into narrow parking spots, the added visibility not only makes manoeuvring far easier but also serves as an important safety feature that helps prevent mishaps. Another aspect he values is the Head-Up Display (HUD). Often overlooked, he appreciates how it projects key information directly in his line of sight, reducing the need to glance away from the road. The clarity and quality surpass those in several far more expensive German and British cars.

With his busy schedule, Gaurav hasn’t yet found the time to take the VF 7 on a longer trip, but he’s confident to do so. His first getaway is likely to be a drive to the popular hill station of Lonavala. Having already enjoyed the car’s smooth, quick and planted performance in the city, he now wants to test the car’s real-world range and its capability on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, together with the uphill sections around town.

What I gathered from our conversation with him is that he genuinely admires choosing the VF 7, and, more importantly, he feels vindicated, never feeling like he’s had to compromise. His decision to switch to an EV stems from a personal commitment to sustainable, environmentally-conscious living. With his home powered by solar energy, and the VF 7 charged using the same clean source whenever possible, his ownership experience feels even more eco-friendly and aligned with his values.

Has he recommended the car to others? Absolutely. He has already suggested it to several close friends and relatives who trust his judgment. Everything, from the purchase experience to the final delivery, has been executed perfectly to the T.

