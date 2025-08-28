Volkswagen Taigun – All for One and Taigun for All

The Volkswagen Taigun has been developed keeping in mind India’s urban road conditions, traffic, parking, highways, cityscapes, deserts, mountains, and everything in between. Does that make the Taigun the perfect premium SUV? We take a closer look.

The Volkswagen Taigun is a bold, beautiful, and capable SUV that rolled out of Chakan, proudly made in India, and rolled straight into many hearts nationwide. With German engineering, solid build, potent engine choices, and top-notch fit-and-finish, there was success written on it from the outset.

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Clichéd as that may sound, it is a saying that has withstood the test of time, standing true through the ages. Volkswagen has always been on the cutting edge of innovation with timely solutions to what people need. And what they want. The VW Taigun seems to be both a need and a want. No surprise then that it is built to be the perfect partner that fits right into your lifestyle.

The Taigun has a sporty design and persona that means business. It has generous proportions, measuring more than 4.2 metres long. It has a bold face that features LED lighting with daytime light signatures, pronounced muscular lines, chrome elements, and 17-inch wheels that look attractively modern. The choice of lines makes it even more appealing. The elegant and premium Chrome line brings unique design touches and trim elements, with dashes of chrome for that sparkling personality. There is also the GT line, which brings out its true sporty intentions with darkened elements that lend it an understated premium vibe. For sure, it looks like nothing else on the road.

The Taigun also drives like nothing else on the road. Be it an urban run or a cross-country road trip, it is ready for everything. In the urban jungle, it can deal with tight parking spots and navigate smoothly through traffic. Outside the city, it munches miles easily on highways, with steady performance and efficiency that let you make the most of every drive.

From slow-moving traffic to powering down the open highway, the Taigun slices its way through and feels completely planted while doing so, sticking to its line in an adept manner. The steering and braking feel well-calibrated and further add to driving confidence. It behaves well on the highway, and even broken or badly resurfaced patches cannot upset its handling characteristics. It sure can take everything in its stride unperturbed. That’s because under that bold exterior lies a capable and serious advanced foundation.

The globally renowned MQB modular platform that the Taigun is built upon is the secret to its commendable feel and handling, as well as its high safety. The way VW India has tuned the suspension and damping characteristics gives it a fantastic ride quality and makes it a sure-footed and agile handler, regardless of whether it is pottering around the city or tearing down a highway. Even the feel of the steering is excellent, with a nice weight and feedback. Besides, the full five-star GNCAP safety rating speaks volumes about its build quality and mix of active and passive safety features. There is another huge advantage: efficiency.

With a choice of 1.0 TSI and more powerful 1.5 TSI turbocharged petrol engines, the Volkswagen Taigun offers something for everybody. The 1.0 TSI may be small in size, but it is dynamite in performance, delivering the power that came from 2.0-litre engines not too long ago. That size also makes it very efficient, though it delivers the power and response of an engine twice its size. There is also a choice of an involving six-speed manual transmission or a smooth, refined, and highly convenient six-speed automatic transmission. Both offer a rewarding drive and incredible efficiency, without compromising on driveability and responsiveness in the city or on the highway.

For those looking for more, the 1.5 TSI engine brings four cylinders and advanced engine management for maximum performance and efficiency as per the demands of the situation. The engine’s adaptability is mind-boggling, and it offers the works. The peppy output and high torque are backed by Volkswagen’s innovative fuel-saving Active Cylinder Technology that shuts down half the engine cylinders under low load. This can happen under steady acceleration or at highway speed. The engine start/stop system further helps in reducing fuel consumption. Finally, there is a choice of an engaging six-speed manual or the lightning-quick seven-speed DSG (or dual-clutch automatic transmission) that makes short work of quick power delivery and a seamless drive experience with effortless acceleration.

The 1.5 TSI EVO engine and DSG automatic have a slew of efficiency-enhancing technology, being smart by themselves as well as working together in perfect harmony. That makes them a formidable combination. The four-cylinder engine uses an advanced combustion cycle and also gets active cylinder technology to improve fuel economy. The DSG (or DirectShift Gearbox) is another element that truly optimizes efficiency, shifting ratios smoothly and undetectably, even starting in second gear at times. This makes for excellent driveability while also being comfortable when maintaining highway speed, thanks to the peak torque coming in low down the rev-range.