AFEELA 1 Cancelled: Sony-Honda Mobility Pulls Plug on EV Project

Strategy shift at Sony Honda Mobility halts ambitious premium EV rollout

Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) has officially discontinued the development and launch of its much-anticipated AFEELA electric vehicles, including the AFEELA 1 and a second model that was in the pipeline. The decision follows internal discussions between parent companies Sony Group Corporation and Honda Motor Co..

The AFEELA project, first announced in 2022, aimed to merge Sony’s expertise in software, sensors, and entertainment with Honda’s automotive engineering to create a new-age premium EV brand. Positioned as a tech-forward mobility solution, AFEELA vehicles were expected to offer advanced driver assistance systems, immersive in-car entertainment, and seamless connectivity.

However, Honda’s recent reassessment of its electrification strategy meant certain key technologies and resources would no longer be available to SHM. This significantly impacted the project’s feasibility, ultimately leading to its cancellation.

Customers who had reserved the AFEELA 1 in California will receive full refunds. SHM will now explore future business directions with both Sony and Honda.