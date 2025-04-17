2025 Škoda Kodiaq Launched from Rs 46.89 lakh

The 2025 Škoda Kodiaq isn’t a CBU or a CKD. Instead, they use parts and components manufacturing wherein some parts of the structure and of the engine are locally sourced and then assembled at their MH20 facility

After showing up at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Škoda have launched their newest iteration of the Kodiaq in India. It is priced at Rs 46.89 lakh for the Sportline variant and at Rs 48.69 lakh for the Selection L&K variant (all prices, ex-showroom, India), Škoda ’s flagship SUV gets a number of changes inside and out.

As far as looks go, the 2025 Škoda Kodiaq looks quite familiar to its predecessor especially with the commanding stance and the overall silhouette that has a demanding presence. That said, the design loses some of its sharp character lines and is a lot smoother. The sleek tweaks continue onto the LED headlights and connected tail-lights. The bumpers get minor tweaks with the butterfly front grille also getting minor revisions. The Sportline variant differentiates itself with more blacked-out elements, while the top-spec Selection L&K variant gets a whole lot of bling all over. Even the 18-inch alloy wheels differ depending on the variant chosen.

The generation update to the Škoda Kodiaq that is built on the MQB Evo architecture has led to a 59-mm increase in length. This has translated into more occupant room inside and offers a boot space capacity of 281 litres with all the seats up and up to 1,976 litres with the second and third row seats folded.

Being a flagship Škoda SUV, the cabin does exude an aura of premiumness with the soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door panels as well as the leatherette upholstery. Fortunately, in an era of increasing digital real estate there is a fine balance of physical controls and digital displays and there are clever storage spaces. In terms of cabin themes, the Sportline variant gets an all-black theme, while the Selection L&K variant has a dual-tone black-and-tan cabin with a contrasting white headline.

The 2025 Škoda Kodiaq is loaded with features such as a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, powered front-row seats with ventilation, heating and massage functions, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging and a 13-speaker Canton sound system. Things like ABS with EBD, nine airbags, a 360-degree camera with parking sensors and assist, hill-start assist and hill-descent control cover passenger safety.

Under the bonnet, a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine is present in both variants of the 2025 Kodiaq to deliver 204 hp and the same peak 320 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic that continues to send power to the all-wheel-drive system.

Considering the price range there’s a small misconception to solve with the 2025 Škoda Kodiaq. It is neither a CBU nor a CKD. Instead, they use parts and components manufacturing wherein some parts of the structure and of the engine are locally sourced and then assembled at Škoda ’s MH20 facility. Online bookings open today with deliveries set to commence on 02 May 2025. As far as rivals go, it will have the MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner and Jeep Meridian for company while being a larger alternative to the Hyundai Tucson and the recently launched Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line.

