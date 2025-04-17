All New Skoda Kodiaq Drive Review – Bear Necessities

The all new Skoda Kodiaq comes in bearing a new style, a more potent heart, and a lot more kit. Can it establish itself in the demanding premium sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment? We drive the top L&K trim after hours in Maximum City.



Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

Punching well above their weight is what several Skoda models do rather regularly and have done for some time. The Octavia delivered premium thrill and quality. The Superb remains a credible challenger for German executive luxury sedans in terms of everything from size and equipment to feel and ride quality. And then there’s the big bear. Not the cluster of stars, no, but a star in its own right. The Skoda Kodiaq is a seven-seater, well-engineered, robust, fun, and practical SUV, complete with all-wheel drive, which can take on more premium offerings—including its Ingolstadt cousin—and hold its head high. Although they will not want me saying that. But with the Kodiaq, it’s clear that it is what it is. So, what’s new in the new Skoda Kodiaq? Let’s start with that face.

The proportions are still generous. But the sharp lines appear more smoothed out at the edges and some hint of curvature. The face is markedly different because the grille is new and so are the headlights. There’s even an illuminated pattern between the grille slats which appear to connect the headlight clusters together. The tail-light clusters are new and hark back to the C-shaped design of early Skoda models. The Skoda Kodiaq is now under the “parts and components manufacturing” program, meaning it is not imported nor assembled from a kncoked-down kit. It has some components in both the engine and the structure which are locally sourced, and some of which are imported. Thus, the price will be lower than the asking price of the CBU Superb. The Kodiaq is being offered in two variants, a dark-themed “Sportline” and the more luxury-oriented Selection L&K (Laurin & Klement, named after the company founders). We are driving the L&K.

The Skoda Kodiaq as a sport utility vehicle is more about utility than sport and it fulfils this role well. The space inside the cabin in commendable and that is true for all three rows. The quality of the materials used and the overall feel is similar to premium luxury vehicles. The front seats are comfortable to settle into, being adjustable for slide and recline with lumbar adjustment. They also have ventilation and heating to go with the three-zone climate control. This L&K trim has massage functions as well. These “ergo seats”, as Skoda call them, are truly ergonomic and have contours that perfectly align with and support one’s ideal posture.

In the second row, too, there is space aplenty with a utility console provided in the centre making for usable storage in the absence of a fifth occupant seated in the centre. The second row is split 60:40 and can slide and recline to make more room; freeing up some more space for third-row occupants, if any. The third row does offer plenty of room for children and average sized adults. Skoda say there is an additional 15 millimetres of head-room for third-row occupants, although I did find knee- and foot-room rather limited. While the space has been improved, so has the boot volume with all seats up. Surprising? Let me explain.

The new Kodiaq is built on the MQB Evo architecture which allows for considerable stretching of lengths, wheelbases, widths, and tracks. The Kodiaq measures 4,758 millimetres long, up 59 mm from the model it replaces, with the same 2,791-mm wheelbase. It’s 1,864 mm wide and 1,679 mm tall. The boot volume with all three rows up in 281 litres, 11 litres more than its predecessor. With the 50:50 split third row folded down, the capacity goes up to 786 litres. With even the second row down, the total available capacity is 1,976 litres—slightly down on its predecessor but still plenty.

The spacious cabin is one thing but the interior also features a lot more equipment than ever before. The centrepiece is the tablet-like 12.9-inch touchscreen mounted at the top of the centre console, which places most controls at the tip of one’s finger. The information console is a new 10.2-inch Virtual Cockpit and also features a head-up display. The MySkoda app brings a slew of remote functions and there is also wireless smartphone connectivity. The central storage is a clean layout with two opposed sliding covers, thanks to the drive selector being moved to the steering column. The glovebox is also two-part; making organising a little easier. Overhead is a dual-pane panoramic sunroof with a widespread area. A 13-speaker Canton audio system is standard as well. The customizable ambient lighting is a nice touch and is subtly positioned within the cabin in the dashboard and door-panels. This leads to a pleasant ambience and doesn’t seem garish or unnecessarily overpowering like some German offerings. The smart dials are a nice touch, too, providing the tactile feel of manual dials with the information relayed via a display. The display in the middle of the dial selects a function or displays information, while the tactile dials help set the temperature, volume or fan speed. Makes things easier on the move, too.

