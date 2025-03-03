2025 Skoda Octavia RS, Kodiaq RS Revealed

While the Octavia RS gets MY25 updates, it’s the second-generation Kodiaq that gets the spicy RS option for the first time

The RS badge on a Skoda model means only one thing–performance, and they’ve unveiled the MY25 version of the spicy Octavia RS. That’s not all, as the second-generation Kodiaq finally gets the long-awaited RS variant.

What immediately separates the RS from the standard variant is the sportier bodywork and more aggressive wheels on both the Skoda Octavia RS and Kodiaq RS. Rounding off the sporty changes are gloss black accents splashed all over, red brake calipers, LED Matrix headlights as well as a striking shade of red.

Inside, the sporty theme for the Skoda Octavia RS and Kodiaq RS continue as there are sports front seats with integrated headrests and the overall theme is largely an all-black affair with a tinge of red accents adding a bit of contrast to the ambience. To really give off its performance identity, Skoda have even added RS-specific graphics to the infotainment system as well as the Virtual Cockpit digital driver’s display.

The main party trick of these RS models is of course under the hood. Both get a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, putting out 265 hp. This is paired to the seven-speed DSG automatic with the Kodiaq RS getting an all-wheel drivetrain. A spicy engine isn’t all there is in terms of the RS badge, as there’s also a variable-ratio progressive steering setup in both models to aid steering feedback for the driver. There are also dynamic dampers in order to help keep these RS models planted around corners. The Skoda Octavia RS also gets a lowered sports suspension for that additional sporty dynamic.

We know that Skoda are bringing in the Octavia RS as well as the second-generation Kodiaq to India sometime this year. While there’s no word on an RS variant for the Kodiaq coming to India, if it does arrive, it will likely be a CBU unit and available in very limited numbers.

