Spec Comparo: Kia Syros vs Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Skoda Kylaq

With the sub-four metre market seeing the addition of the Kia Syros, we have done a spec comparison here to show you how the car stands up to the competition. We will be comparing the all-new Kia Syros with the Mahindra XUV 3XO and the Skoda Kylaq.

Petrol Kia Syros Mahindra XUV 3XO Skoda Kylaq Engine Type 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.0-litre turbo-petrol Power (hp) 120 111 115 Torque (Nm) 172 200 178 Transmissions 6MT/7DCT 6MT/6AT 6MT/6AT

The Kia Syros petrol variant gets a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 120 hp and 172 Nm of torque. The Mahindra XUV 3XO is equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol that produces 111 hp and 200 Nm while the Skoda Kylaq gets a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that delivers 115 hp and 178 Nm of torque. All three engines are three-cylinder turbocharged with direct injection making for a good spread of torque.

Diesel Kia Syros Mahindra XUV 3XO Skoda Kylaq Engine Type 1.5-litre turbo-diesel 1.5-litre turbo -diesel – Power (hp) 116 117 – Torque (Nm) 250 300 – Transmission 6MT/6AT 6MT/6AMT –

Though there is no diesel variant for the Skoda Kylaq, the Syros and the XUV 3XO both come with a 1.5-litre engine that produces 116 hp and 117 hp respectively. The larger displacement and low-down torque output favours the XUV 3XO as it also produces a higher 300 Nm compared to the 250 Nm of the Syros. The Syros and XUV 3XO both use a VGT or variable-geometry turbocharger, which optimises the combustion in the engine cylinders by varying the air compression thereby enhancing the turbine’s effectiveness and countering turbo-lag.

Dimensions Kia Syros Mahindra XUV 3XO Skoda Kylaq Length (mm) 3,995 3,990 3,995 Width (mm) 1,805 1,821 1,783 Height (mm) 1,625 1,647 1,619 Wheelbase (mm) 2,550 2,600 2,566 Boot space (litres) 390-465 (depending on variant) 364 446 Fuel tank (litres) 45 42 45

Though the cars are equally long, the XUV 3XO offers slightly less boot space than both the Syros and the Kylaq. The fuel tank capacity of the XUV 3XO is also a little less compared to the others which means that one may have to stop to refuel more often. The XUV 3XO is definitely the widest and the tallest of the three which makes it more suitable for bigger passengers.

Features Kia Syros Mahindra XUV 3XO Skoda Kylaq Touchscreen infotainment 12.3-inch 10.25-inch 5-inch to 10-inch LED headlamps Yes Yes Yes Automatic climate control Yes Yes Yes Rear a-c vents Yes Yes Yes Reversing camera Yes Yes (From AX5 onwards) Yes (From Signature onwards) 360° camera Yes No No Tilt-adjustable steering Yes Yes Yes Height-adjustable driver seat Yes Yes Yes

Of the three, only the Kia Syros offers Level 2 ADAS as standard. Also, the Kia Syros offers sliding and reclining rear seats which the other two do not. The Skoda Kylaq doesn’t feature a 360° camera which is standard on the other two.

Though there are a lot of variants for all the three cars, the base model of the Kia Syros can be yours for Rs 9 lakh while the base model of the Mahindra XUV 3XO with the 1.2 turbo-MPFI engine costs you Rs 7.99 lakh, with the TGDI 1.2 starting from Rs 12.44 lakh. The base model of the Skoda Kylaq costs Rs 7.89 lakh and the Signature model costs 9.59 lakh (all ex-showroom).

