Ferrari 296 Speciale and 296 Speciale A Introduced

Ferrari have unveiled their Ferrari 296 Speciale. Actually, a set of models, because there are two new mid-rear engine plug-in hybrid berlinettas, the Ferrari 296 Speciale and 296 Speciale A drop-top (Aperta), based on their stablemates the 296 GTB and GTS respectively. With focus on weight reduction, increased power, enhanced aerodynamics and downforce, the Ferrari 296 Speciale and 296 Speciale A have been specially crafted for serious drivers (and Ferrari collectors) seeking higher driving involvement.



The design of the Ferrari 296 Speciale and 296 Speciale A, serve as a visual link and are inspired from the design language of Ferrari’s other extreme performance sports cars such as the 812 Competizione. The Ferrari 296 Speciale and 296 Speciale A take their place amongst the 430 Scuderia, 458 Speciale and 488 Pista.



The Ferrari 296 Speciale and A’s V6 engine now produces 700 hp and 755 Nm (+37 hp/15 Nm), working in conjunction with a more powerful electric motor that delivers up to 180 hp and 315 Nm of torque. Together they produce a combined peak output of 880 hp, 50 hp more than the GTB and GTS. The eight-speed gearbox gets faster paddle input response time and up-shift management profile from first to seventh gears to improve performance by shortening shift times, maximising driver engagement. The Ferraris can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and reach top speeds in excess of 330 km/h.



The flow of energy to and from the high-voltage 7.45-kWh battery and the wheels in the Ferrari 296 Speciales is managed using a set of driving modes, Performance, Hybrid, Qualify and E Drive. “Performance” is for spirited driving with the engine always on. “Hybrid” is the default mode at ignition. “Qualify” allows the extra boost function of the e-motor to deliver the maximum 180 hp at 6,000 rpm. “E Drive” is for pure-electric driving for up to 25 kilometres at a maximum of 135 km/h.

With more focus on aerodynamics at the front, underbody and the rear, the Ferrari 296 Speciale and the Speciale A with its roof up achieve 435 kg of downforce at 250 km/h, which is 20 per cent more than the standard car. There are active elements for low-drag, medium-downforce and high-downforce configurations too. The Ferrari 296 Speciale sits five millimetre lower than the 296 GTB. Enhanced ride and performance come thanks to bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 tyres. Oh, and the coupé and the Aperta weigh just 1,410 kg and 1,490 kg, respectively. An optional lightweight titanium alloy exhaust is also available. New acoustic ducts have been designed with a patented system of tubes tuned individually that channel sound directly from the heart of the V6 into the cabin.

Ferrari offer a new shade of vivid green, “Verde Nürburgring”, specifically developed for the Ferrari 296 Speciale. An orangish “Rosso Dino” is available for the Ferrari 296 Speciale A with a new livery.

Story: Salman Bargir

