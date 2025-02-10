Ferrari 12Cilindri to be Launched in India Soon

The Ferrari 12Cilindri will be launched in India soon and will start from Rs 8.5 crore (base, ex-showroom), before you start ticking things on the options list.Less than a year after its launch at Miami Beach, Florida, in May 2024, the Ferrari 12Cilindri (pronounced dodd-ee-chee chill-inn-dree) is coming to our shores. The latest in line of front-engined, rear-wheel-drive V12-powered grand tourers from the stables of Cavallino Rampante, the 12Cilindri is entirely focused on the V12 engine being the centrepiece of the experience, and they even named the car after it. The price of the Ferrari 12Cilindri in India is expected to start from Rs 8.5 crore. While all other Ferrari models offered today make use of forced induction, as they have to in the face of stricter emission norms, the Ferrari 12Cilindri is powered by a 6.5-litre, completely atmospheric V12 motor that doesn’t incorporate any kind of hybrid assistance. So, when we say it makes 830 hp and 678 Nm, we don’t need to write stuff like “total system output” or anything like that, it is just pure numbers from a naturally aspirated V12 revving up to 9,500 rpm. The prodigious output means performance is more in the supercar territory and encroaching on the hypercar realm—from a standstill, 100 km/h comes up in 2.9 seconds, 200 km/h in 7.8 seconds, and the top speed is just over 340 km/h. The acceleration is aided by an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, mounted as a transaxle like in most of the previous generations of modern V12 Ferraris. Ferrari engineers stated that noise restrictions rather than emission restrictions were more difficult to overcome during the development of the Ferrari 12Cilindri. Therefore, the exhaust noises are capped at 72 dB, and more of the noises are instead sent into the cabin for the aural pleasures of the driver and the passenger. Yes, despite its size, the Ferrari 12Cilindri is a dedicated two-seater. Take a good long look at it, readers, as you may never see a large-capacity naturally-aspirated V12 like the one in the Ferrari 12Cilindri ever again, and if you are one of the lucky few who can open up your chequebooks for one of these in your garages, do so before it goes extinct.