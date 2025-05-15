Honda Elevate Black Edition – Going with the Trend

Honda have launched two black editions of the Elevate which are available as cosmetic packs exclusively with the top ZX variant of the car.

Honda have launched two new dark-themed cosmetic packs for the Elevate, namely, the Black Edition and the Signature Black Edition.

The standard Black Edition gets an all-black exterior paint complete with high-gloss black alloy wheels and wheel nuts. Various other parts of the car such as the upper grille, front and rear skid-plates, lower door trim, and roof-rails do, however, feature chrome accents.

If the chrome accents don’t float your boat and you’d like as much black as possible on the exterior of the car, the Signature Black Edition, the one seen in these pictures, will appeal to you more. All the chrome-accented exterior parts on the standard Black Edition are finished in black on the Signature Black Edition. Honda also give you the option of purchasing a “Signature Black Edition accessory package” on top of the standard Black Edition to add the black components that only the Signature Black Edition Elevate gets. This seems like a puzzling add-on since it achieves basically the same result as just buying the Elevate Signature Black Edition.

The interior of both versions also gets the full-black treatment via black leatherette seats with black stitching, as well as black door-pads and arm-rests wrapped in PVC. Additionally, the Signature Black edition also gets seven-colour ambient lighting with various strobe modes incorporated into it. The system works well but its integration into the interior of the car has a bit of an after-market feel to it.

These cosmetic packs are available on both the manual and CVT variants of the top-spec Elevate ZX. The Elevate ZX Signature Black is available for Rs 15.71 lakh and Rs 16.93 lakh (both ex-showroom) for the manual and CVT transmission respectively whereas the standard Black Edition with the chrome trim pieces is available for Rs 20,000 less for each gearbox option.

Also read: Ferrari 296 Speciale and 296 Speciale A announced