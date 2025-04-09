Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Gets A Bunch of New Additions

The new additions in the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara include new variants, more features, as well as the availability of a key powertrain option

It has been a while since we’ve last heard about the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and the Maruti Suzuki have reminded us that they’ve not forgotten about this SUV and are giving it a fair bit of love by way of 2025 model year updates.

Let’s start with a key safety addition that is six airbags being standard across all variants. This is on top of an already loaded standard safety kit that includes ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and three-point seatbelts for all passengers.

Coming to the niceties, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara now gains features including an eight-way powered driver seat, electronic parking brake (limited to the six-speed automatic variants), an auto-air purifier with PM2.5 display, LED cabin lamps, and rear door sunshades. Also, the panoramic sunroof, which was earlier limited to the top-spec non-hybrid Alpha variant and from the strong hybrid Zeta+ variant onwards, is now available in the Zeta (O), Zeta+ (O), Alpha (O), and Alpha+ (O) variants. Speaking of variants, there’s a new Delta+ strong hybrid variant launched at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making the strong hybrid option a little more accessible.

The most intriguing change comes with the change in transmission for the ALLGRIP Select four-wheel drivetrain. Earlier limited to a six-speed manual transmission, it is now only offered with the six-speed automatic transmission. The 103-hp 1.5-litre petrol engine continues unchanged..

With all these changes, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is now priced between Rs 11.42 lakh to Rs 20.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The updates should give the SUV more ammo against its rivals that include the parallelly-updated Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, as well as the segment leader, the Hyundai Creta, and the Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Škoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.