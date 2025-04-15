Rainforest Challenge (RFC) India 2025 Details Announced

The Rainforest Challenge (RFC) India 2025 will be held in Goa and some changes have been revealed to bring in more inclusiveness in the 4×4 community

Ever since its inception in 2014 by Cougar Motorsport, the Rainforest Challenge (RFC) India has grown to become the most prestigious off-road motor sport competition in India. It’s a competition that tests participants over the course of a week on many factors such as driving and vehicle recovery skills, physical and mental resilience as well as teamwork under extreme off-road conditions. The year 2025 sees the 11th edition of the Rainforest Challenge (RFC) India and all the juicy details have emerged on it.

To start with, it’ll be held in Goa from 28 July to 3 August. Luis JA Wee, the Founder of the Rainforest Challenge, will attend the event this year for the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 75 teams will be competing this year with over 50 teams already registered so far, including teams from off-roading clubs such as Manabhum Offroaders Club of Arunachal (MOCA), Jeepers of Bangalore, Offbeat Automotives Bangalore, Torque Monsters Uttarakhand, Satara Offroaders and Sahyadri Offroaders.

There is a key change for this year’s Rainforest Challenge (RFC) India to encourage a more inclusive grid. While the ‘4X4 Extreme’ category remains, there will be the addition of a ‘4X4 Modified’ and ‘4X4 Stock’ categories; pretty self-explanatory.

How the competition format will work starts with the ‘4X4 Extreme’ category kicking off on 28 July with the vehicle scrutiny and driver’s briefing, followed by the actual competition from 29 July to 3 August, with each team, consisting of a driver and a co-driver, taking on 26 Special Stages (SS). The ‘4X4 Modified’ will start with vehicle scrutiny on 29 July and compete in 20 SS from 30 July to 3 August. For the ‘4X4 Stock’ category scrutiny commences on 30 July, followed by 14 SS from 31 July to 3 August.

The winners will be announced on 3 August where the team(s) scoring the most points at the end of all the SS will be crowned as the RFC India 2025 Champions in their respective category.