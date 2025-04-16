BMW M Drift Academy in India

BMW Group have announced the launch of their drift school in India. Designed for enthusiasts, thrill-seekers and BMW M fans, the BMW M Drift Academy is the place for motorsport enthusiasts.

BMW Group India have announced that their high-adrenaline experience event will be held on the 26th and 27th of April 2025. This event is hopefully the first of many.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, “The BMW M Drift Academy is a first-of-its-kind experience for car enthusiasts in India. Designed to unlock pure driving exhilaration, the academy offers an unforgettable journey packed with mastering various drifting techniques with utmost safety. Conducted under the watchful eyes of BMW certified instructors, each session promises edge-of-the-seat excitement and skill enhancement behind the wheel of BMW M cars. It’s a perfect place where adrenaline meets precision, and every drift is a symphony of skill, speed and sound.”

BMW M Drift Academy will have their BMW-certified instructors training participants with a plethora of drift skills, after getting them familiarised with the features of the BMW M2 and the BMW M4. BMW Group India have also organised an after-party with the help of DISTRICT by Zomato. DISTRICT by Zomato is the live entertainment experimental division of Zomato and they have prepared an amazing line-up of artists like The Yellow Diary, Karan Kanchan and more.

The BMW M after-party tickets are available starting at Rs 999. The tickets can be purchased here: BMW x DISTRICT by Zomato: After Party

