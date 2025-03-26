Aston Martin Vanquish Volante Unveiled

The Aston Martin Vanquish Volante has been unveiled as the gorgeous drop-top version of the Vanquish; days after the coupé launched in India.

Celebrating 60 years of Volante production, the Aston Martin Vanquish Volante is the fastest, most powerful open-top production Aston Martin ever made. It gets the same 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine from the Vanquish coupé producing 835 hp and a whopping 1,000 Nm. It has a claimed 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 3.4 seconds, making it only 0.1 second slower to 100 than its fixed-head counterpart. The top speed of both cars is identical at 345 km/h. Owing to the addition of the roof mechanism and also various structural and chassis modifications, the Volante is 95 kg heavier with an unladen weight of 2,005 kg and a power-to-weight ratio of 416 hp/tonne.

The Aston Martin Vanquish Volante has a custom suspension tune to account for its unique weight distribution, as well as Bilstein DTX dampers which, Aston Martin say, allow for improved wheel control in every drive mode. Carbon-ceramic discs are also standard which weigh 27 kg less than conventional steel discs.

The Aston Martin Vanquish Volante runs on specially designed Pirelli P Zero tyres made specifically for the Aston Martin Vanquish, with both a summer (P Zero PZ4) and a winter tyre (P Zero Winter 2) available.

The Vanquish Volante’s highlight has to be its design, though, with the open-top adding even more drama and flair to the already beautiful and sleek Vanquish.

The Vanquish line-up has a production limit of 1,000 cars per year globally and this includes both the coupé as well as the Volante. With the Vanquish recently having been launched in India at Rs 8.85 crore (ex-showroom), we can surely expect the Volante to be priced quite a bit higher should it arrive on our shores.

