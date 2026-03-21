Audi SQ8 Adds More Spice To India Q8 Range At Rs 1.78 Crore

The Audi SQ8 slots in between the Q8 and the more hardcore RS Q8

As much as the Audi Q8 and RS Q8 stand tall as flagship models in Audi’s Indian SUV portfolio, they exude wildly different personalities. While one veers towards calm, corporate strength, the other prides itself on hardcore fun in an SUV body style. Here’s where the SQ8 comes in as a middle ground between the two SUVs and it has now been launched in India at Rs 1.78 crore (ex-showroom). The Audi SQ8 is the fine balance between sporty flair and everyday usability.

Since we’re talking about sportier flair, let’s start at the heart of the matter. The Audi SQ8 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine putting out 507 hp and 770 Nm, allowing for a 0–100 km/h time of just 4.1 seconds, and a top speed of 250 km/h. Besides, the SQ8 also gets Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive system as standard, with a self-locking centre differential, adaptive air suspension sport, and all-wheel steering. An eight-speed automatic gearbox helps distribute that power to all four wheels. This is a fair bit more powerful than the standard Q8, which uses a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine that produces 340 hp and 500 Nm (167 hp and 270 Nm less than the SQ8).

Visually, it sports more of a coupe-SUV stance, more aggressive than the usual luxury SUVs. There’s that traditional Audi signature single-frame grille in a honeycomb mesh pattern, with darker trim elements to give it a sportier look. Other key highlights include sleek LED headlights, a nicely sculpted bumper, a sloping roofline that nicely merges with a prominent shoulder line, and S-specific alloy wheels with dark accents. Rounding off the looks is a full-width connected tail light bar, a diffuser-focused bumper design, quad exhaust outlets, and a roof-mounted spoiler.

Head inside, and it’s a familiar sight with Audi’s driver-focused cabin, sporting a flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel with S badging and paddle shifters, a gloss black centre console finish, an electronic gear selector, and ambient lighting to add to the premium factor. Being an SQ8, there’s sport seats draped in leather and Alcantara with contrast stitching and S logos.

Key features will include dual 12.3-inch screens for digital instrument cluster and infotainment duties, S-specific graphics, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a Bang & Olufsen premium audio system, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, as well as powered front seats with heating, ventilation and massage functions. Safety will be covered by multiple airbags, ABS, electronic stability control, traction control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, park assist, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.

So where does the Audi SQ8 stand in the Indian SUV space apart from being the middle ground between the standard Q8 and the RS Q8? Well, it can compete with the likes of the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe and the Porsche Cayenne GTS.

