Renault Bridger Confirmed for India

The Bridger marks Renault’s next step in India under its electrification-led FutureReady strategy

Renault has outlined an ambitious global product expansion under its FutureReady strategy, which will see the introduction of 12 new models worldwide with a strong emphasis on electrification. For India, a key highlight of this plan is the upcoming Renault Bridger, a new SUV that will be manufactured locally and launched in the Indian market. The launch is expected before the end of 2027.

While detailed specifications remain limited, the Bridger is expected to compete in the sub-4-metre SUV segment and could be a potential rival to the Kia Syros. The SUV is likely to feature 18-inch alloy wheels and a ground clearance of around 200 mm. Renault claims rear knee room of about 200 mm — a potential segment benchmark — along with a boot capacity of 400 litres.

As far as the concept goes, the production version of the Bridger is expected to offer contemporary styling, a spacious cabin, advanced connectivity features and multiple powertrain options, including electric, turbo-petrol engines as well as hybrid technology.

With India playing a crucial role in its global growth plans, Renault aims to strengthen its presence in the country with locally manufactured, globally engineered SUVs.