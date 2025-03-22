Aston Martin Vanquish Launched at Rs 8.85 crore

The newest iteration of the Aston Martin Vanquish truly lives up to the name and exclusivity. It could be yours if you have Rs 8.85 crore (ex-showroom), that is how much it costs before options.

It was in September 2024 when Aston Martin pulled off a triumphant revival of the Vanquish nameplate with the debut of an exhilarating super GT. Now, it’s finally in India at a price tag of Rs 8.85 crore (base ex-showroom). This one is the flagship of the current Aston range, and vanquishes the opposition in many ways.

For starters, it is the most powerful front mid-engined Aston Martin ever made, putting out 835 hp and 1,000 Nm from a 5.2-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 engine. The engine’s received quite a bit of attention to get to this level, with pistons, connecting rods, and camshafts, exclusive to the Vanquish, as well as a new reinforced cylinder block and faster turbines. Even the intake manifold, exhaust ports and the position of the spark plugs are bespoke. No wonder it has the highest-ever specific output for Aston Martin yet at 160 hp/litre. A cool feature is the Boost Reserve function that temporarily increases turbo boost.

This mighty motor is paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, mounted at the rear for better weight distribution, that channels the power to the rear wheels. The result? 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 3.3 seconds and an astonishing top speed of 345 km/h, helped by the fact that Aston Martin claim they optimised the final drive with a tall 2.93:1 ratio.

Straight line prowess isn’t everything in the Aston Martin Vanquish as it is the first-ever Aston Martin to get an electronic differential that can go from a fully open to a fully locked position in just 135 milliseconds. There are bespoke Bilstein DTX dampers, Pirelli P Zero tyres specially made for the Vanquish as well as a double wishbone front suspension and multi-link rear suspension setup to eat corners for breakfast. Braking duties are covered by carbon ceramic brakes.

It looks unmistakably like something Her Majesty’s Secret Service would recognise; unapologetic, brutal and commanding of respect with every svelte curve on it as well as the menacing face. A good rear-end always forces a second look and the Vanquish has exactly that with a unique tail light design complemented by a chunky diffuser and equally massive quad exhaust tips. Rounding off the look is a gorgeous set of forged 21-inch wheels.

As menacing as the Aston Martin Vanquish looks outside, it exudes class inside with premium materials all over. More importantly, it takes a big step up in the tech package like the Vantage, DBX707, and DB12 with a 10.25-inch digital driver display with custom display configurations and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity. To amp up the ambience, there’s a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system as well as a panoramic glass roof.

Being a super GT, the Aston Martin Vanquish sits in quite a niche globally, with the Ferrari 12Cilindri being its closest rival. nly 1,000 units per year will be produced globally, so expected limited units in India.

