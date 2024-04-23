Updated Aston Martin Vantage Arrives In India at Rs 3.99 Crore

The upgrades to the Aston Martin Vantage are more than just visual changes as it packs a lot more punch than before

Just over two months ago, the Aston Martin Vantage received its first proper update since 2018 in markets abroad and now this upgraded beast is already here in India at a price tag of Rs 3.99 crore (ex-showroom). Don’t be fooled by it being a mid-life refresh as the Vantage is a lot more potent than before.

The increase in potency is thanks to the 665-hp Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine which has 155 more hp than before. This is due to enhancements like a revised compression ratio, better cooling management, bigger turbos, and modified camshafts. Also, this power figure makes the Vantage only 15 hp shy off its big brother, the DB12. The eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox has quicker shifts, which helps it go from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds; it tops out at 325 km/h.

Other gains in the Aston Martin Vantage come from a revised underbody, stiffer suspension mounting points and Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers. Even the traction modes, launch control system, and electronic power steering have been re-tuned to eke out more performance. Other key performance trickery includes 50:50 weight distribution, an electronic rear differential and 21-inch Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tyres. Optional carbon ceramic brakes shave off another 27 kg.

On a visual standpoint, the updated Vantage gets rid of the controversial design of its predecessor for a face similar to the DB12 with a bigger front grille and Matrix LED headlamps. Elsewhere, the Vantage gets a chunkier rear bumper and larger tailpipes. Inside, there’s a new 10.25-inch infotainment system, as well as an optional Bowers & Wilkins 15-speaker audio system.

The relatively quick timeline in which the updated Aston Martin Vantage has arrived in India is certainly a positive. Of course, with a sky-high price tag, only a select few can own one. Nevertheless, the lucky owners will be able to experience the enhanced performance and better handling from the Vantage’s updates.