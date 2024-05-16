Mahindra and AJAI Embark Upon Bharat Drive

Mahindra have commenced the ‘Bharat Drive’ in partnership with the Automotive Journalists Association of India (AJAI).

At the vanguard of this project is the Mahindra Scorpio-N, renowned as the “Big Daddy” of SUVs. The drive is being undertaken by India’s automotive elite and serves to highlight India’s progress, including its democratic process, and huge infrastructure projects.

The Bharat Drive was launched with a ceremonial flag-off at Mahindra’s production site in Kandivali, Mumbai. It was attended by the founders and important members of the AJAI, including editors from 12 renowned automotive publications. This event exemplifies a shared commitment to illuminating India’s “Roads of Progress”, highlighting the country’s achievements in infrastructure and development. The journey will highlight several amazing examples of national pride and infrastructure development.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, ”Bharat Drive not only showcases India’s infrastructural prowess but also highlights the capabilities of the Scorpio-N, designed to conquer diverse terrains with ease. With its unmissable design, thrilling performance, advanced technology, intuitive features, superior comfort, and uncompromised safety, the Scorpio-N embodies the spirit of innovation and resilience that drives our nation forward. This initiative allows us to demonstrate our leadership and our commitment to enhancing India’s growth story.”

Yogendra Pratap Singh, President, AJAI, said, “The Bharat Drive in collaboration with Mahindra Automotive and supported by JK Tyre, is a showcase of the narrative about India’s ambition and collective progress. The vehicle chosen for 10,000-km-plus drive, the Scorpio-N stands as a symbol of strength and reliability, qualities that resonate with the spirit of this drive. Through our collaboration, we aim to highlight the critical role of infrastructure and technology in shaping our nation.”

The Bharat Drive will travel across India’s first expressway connecting Ahmedabad and Vadodara to the majestic Samruddhi Mahamarg. It will also include the world’s largest solar project at Bhadla, as well as the spectacular Sela Tunnel, which stands 13,000 feet above sea level. Each location exemplifies the economic development, connectedness, and convenience that these infrastructure wonders have brought to the country.

The Automotive Journalists Association of India (AJAI) brings together the most seasoned media professionals from the automotive space to address current concerns on a national scale. It is also the parent to Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) and Indian Motorcycle Of The Year (IMOTY).