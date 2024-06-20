The Audi e-tron GT Range is Now a Lot More Exciting

Updates to the Audi e-tron GT range include more potent powertrains, better battery capacity, and a new S model

The Audi e-tron GT is a sight for sore eyes, gets a boatload of tech and has exciting performance for an electric vehicle. Apparently, that’s not enough for the folks at Ingolstadt as they’ve given the e-tron GT lineup some pretty hefty MY25 updates.

Underneath the skin is where the majority of the upgrades focus on. For starters, the entry model is now the S e-tron GT, which gets a more potent dual-motor setup, making a combined 679 hp, surpassing the previous RS e-tron GT. As for the RS e-tron GT, power has been uprated to 856 hp. More importantly, there’s a new flagship variant, the RS e-tron GT performance that amps it up to 925 hp, making it the most powerful production Audi ever. This is enough for 0-100 km/h sprint times of 3.4 seconds, 2.8 seconds and 2.5 seconds respectively. As for top speed, the S e-tron GT manages 245 km/h whilst the variants beyond it top out at 250 km/h. A temporary boost mode has an additional 70 kW (95 hp) on tap for 10 seconds.

The changes don’t stop there as the EV gets a claimed range up to 609 km with the help of a larger 105-kWh (97-kWh usable) battery pack. It also comes with a better active suspension system setup with optional all-wheel steering, the peak charging capacity being bumped up from 270 kW to 320 kW as well as the regenerative braking capabilities increasing from 290 kW to 400 kW.

Now to the more minor, but fairly important changes that lie in the cabin. It starts with new seats, an updated steering wheel design, optional panoramic sunroof that can turn opaque, as well as a new mix of materials for the cabin. Rounding things off is the updated Audi Virtual Cockpit.

We already have the older Audi e-tron GT range sold in India at prices ranging from Rs 1.71 crore and Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom). While there is no confirmed timeline for when we will get the MY25 range, we could expect it to arrive towards the end of 2024.