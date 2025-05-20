Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Tested Review – Business and Pleasure: Equilibrium Achieved?

Can the third iteration of the Volkswagen Tiguan premium midsize SUV in its R-Line guise for India achieve something that is near impossible to perfect?



Story: Gaurav Davare

Photography: Sanjay Raikar, Volkswagen India

Business and pleasure. Try and achieve an equilibrium with these two elements and it tends to lead to a bit of a sticky situation for everyone involved. But what if I told you that there is a rare instance where it is possible? That’s where the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes into the picture and I’ll explain why, because I spent some quality time behind the wheel of this new premium midsize sport utility vehicle (SUV).

We all know the Volkswagen Tiguan nameplate for its corporate identity, but with the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line things go in a sporty direction, similar to what Hyundai do with their N Line range or BMW with the likes of the M340i. Yes, much of the silhouette, especially the upright nose that commands respect, has been retained but the character-lines are now softer, there’s a sleek glass strip connecting the more modern LED headlights, and the daytime running lights (DRL) are noticeably sleeker.

The real sporty elements can be seen below the “Volkswagen” logo with a massive honeycomb-like mesh radiator grille and the aggressive front bumper getting air curtains to optimize air-flow. Next up is a swankier set of 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, although a sportier spoke design would’ve been nice as it seems to be a little too inspired by EV wheel designs. Being an R-Line model, of course, there’s a smattering of “R” badging on both sides of the front fender and the front glass element. The cherry on top of the sporty exterior is blacked-out elements on the already aggressive front and rear bumpers and the wheel cladding. Overall, it sheds some of its erstwhile corporate identity to incorporate a sporty persona that is pleasurable to the eyes.

If there is one thing that has been well appreciated in European cars like the Volkswagen Tiguan, it’s their build quality and fit and finish. The Tiguan R-Line continues that trait, especially with that reassuring thunk while shutting the door.



Getting down to the business side of the SUV, the layout is more premium with oodles of soft-touch material around the dashboard and door-panels and, to amp up the ambience, there’s 30-colour ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof. There are sporty bits here, too, with sports front seats and “R-Line” branding with inserts on front seats, an illuminated “R” logo and an “R” logo on the steering wheel. Look closer and the gear selector is now a stalk on the steering wheel inspired by some of Volkswagen’s popular German cousins.



At the centre of this evolved cabin is a massive 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Sure, the colours and resolution are crisp, operation is lag-free, and it can handle most car functions right down to the drive modes, but I feel Volkswagen may have veered a little off course in terms of the ease of use we all know and love. With so many functions on the touchscreen, accessing the necessary ones becomes overcomplicated. Yes, there is a rotary knob that can select the drive modes, cabin theme, and adjust the volume, but we think having more such knobs or physical hotkeys would’ve been a nice way to balance out the added digitization.

So far as other business niceties go, you get things such as a voice assistant, a head-up display, a digital driver’s display, massaging function with adjustable lumbar support for the front seats, tri-zone climate control, and two wireless phone charging pads. There are misses, too, like no powered or ventilated front seats, no keyless entry, and a manually operated tailgate. Yes, there is a heating function for the front seats, but in India there’s not much use for it. Also, while there are parking sensors, you only get a rear-view camera.



Fortunately, the sports front seats haven’t compromised on comfort as the side bolstering accommodates multiple body sizes and keeps you nice and snug, especially when you want to let loose. The comfort level is more than enough to keep you relaxed on long-distance journeys too. Seated behind, there’s plenty of leg-room and knee-room with head-room being adequate for a 5’ 9” person like myself. It could get a little tight for taller folk and space for more than two occupants can become a squeeze, which is intriguing for an SUV that measures more than 4.5 metres long. In true European SUV fashion, practicality is sorted with generous side-pocket storage and the 652-litre boot is enough for an average family’s luggage.



Now we’re properly heading towards the pleasure factor, that is, the pleasure of driving, and this SUV has that in spades. Let’s start with the uprated 2.0 TSI EVO turbo-petrol engine putting out 204 hp and 320 Nm. Even though it feels free revving, whether you want to do a calm waltz or do a quickstep soiree, it can do it. The seven-speed DSG complements it with smooth and quick shifts. That said, while trying to execute quick overtakes, it may tend to stay in one gear a little longer than necessary.

The real fun is in the SUV’s impressive ride and handling dynamics. It dances away from one corner to another with grace and grit and feels absolutely planted throughout, egging me on to push the envelope that much further; impressive for an SUV weighing over 1.7 tonnes. Really helping give that agile feeling is the Dynamic Chassis Control Pro system and Vehicle Dynamics Manager, helping implement specific wheel-braking interventions and wheel-specific adjustments of the shock-absorber damping. Through DCC Pro there are up to six different drive modes and they really make a difference to the driving experience. The Individual mode is a treat for the enthusiast, allowing him/her to set up the comfort or sporty level of the ride. While we didn’t get to really put the 4MOTION intelligent all-wheel drivetrain through some tough tests, it managed to go through rough patches with ease while in Off-road mode. Being set up on the sporty side, you will get a fair bit of road noise while driving over road imperfections, but the Tiguan R-Line will remain composed throughout.

Another key point about the SUV on paper is the Level 2 ADAS suite. However, while trying out things like the Park Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Auto Emergency Braking, the sensitivity could be toned down a little for Indian roads. During my time with this SUV, I managed to eke out a little over seven kilometres to a litre around the city, which then crept up to over 10 km/l on the highway; a respectable figure for a large capacity turbo-petrol engine.

For all that pleasure, however, there is a consequence. At an introductory price of Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line as a completely built-up unit (CBU) import is a steep ask, especially when compared to such appealing alternatives as the Škoda Kodiaq that offer greater space, more seats, and more niceties at a similar price. So, who is it really for? If you want the premium midsize SUV feeling while also yearning for that very rewarding enthusiast driving experience that can make you look past some of the misses, it can be money well spent and reach as close to an equilibrium between business and pleasure.