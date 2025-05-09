MG Windsor EV Pro Launched at Rs 17.49 lakh

As the nomenclature suggests, there are plenty of gains the MG Windsor EV Pro packs over the standard EV

Normally when a formula works, there’s no real need for an overhaul, but it’s always a positive to improve on things. That’s exactly what JSW MG Motor India have done by launching the Windsor EV Pro at Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom India). Under the BaaS program, it is available for just Rs 12.50 lakh and at Rs 4.5/km. Do note these prices are introductory and are valid for only the first 8,000 bookings. The name itself explains what it’s all about with a number of additions.

The most important gain is under the hood as you get a larger 52.9-kWh battery pack instead of the 38.7-kWh unit in the standard model. That translates to the ARAI-claimed range going up to 449 km on a single charge; 117 km more than the standard car. What remains unchanged, though, is the 100-kW (136-hp) electric motor from the standard Windsor EV.

Another key addition on the MG Windsor EV Pro is Level 2 ADAS, with up to 12 assistance features including Traffic Jam Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Departure Warning. In addition to this, there’s the option of Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging technology where the EV acts as a power source with the plug-point usable for powering appliances or for charging another EV.

As far as cosmetics are concerned, the MG Windsor EV Pro looks largely unchanged if you put it alongside the standard EV, but the 18-inch wheels get a new design. Also, there’s a new choice of Celadon Blue, Glaze Red and Aurora Silver body shades. There is one convenience addition–a powered tail-gate.

Head inside, and you’ll immediately notice the cabin gets a new Ivory-black dual-tone scheme in an attempt to enhance the premium theme. You continue to get all the bells and whistles from the standard Windsor EV, like ventilated front seats, the nine-speaker Infinity sound system, 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, 256-colour ambient lighting, panoramic glass roof, reclining rear seats, up to 80 connected features as well as six airbags as standard and a 360-degree camera.

Features aside, JSW MG Motor India have given more after sales benefits in the form of a 3-3-3 plan, which translates to three years of unlimited-kilometre warranty, labour-free services, and roadside assistance. There’s also a lifetime battery warranty being offered for all first owners, and in terms of resale value-adds, a 60 per cent buyback value after three years.

Bookings will commence on 8 May, 2025. With a price premium of up to Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India) over the top-spec Essence variant of the standard model, the Windsor EV Pro improves upon an already successful formula. How much do these additions really matter in the real world? Watch this space when we get behind the wheel of the MG Windsor EV Pro.