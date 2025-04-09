Madras International Karting Arena Gets CIK-FIA Grade 1 Certification

The CIK-FIA Grade 1 certification is a big deal as it allows future World Championship karting events to take place at the Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA).

It’s been over half a year since India’s newest karting circuit, the Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA) was inaugurated and now it has received arguably its biggest boost yet. This is now the first karting circuit ever to receive a CIK-FIA Grade 1 certification, which is a big deal for many reasons.

The biggest significance of this certification is that it allows MIKA to host World Championship-level karting events, making it one of the most elite karting circuits on the planet. In the world of racing, having a bank of experience on different levels of competition, circuits and conditions is extremely valuable. For aspiring local racers, MIKA can serve as an important platform to get a taste of international standards of competition. Such a thing also benefits racers abroad as they gain valuable experience in different conditions as well as the diversity of a new track layout.

This licence, dated 08 April, 2025 will be valid for three years, with the track being inspected by Willibald Zöttl, the CIK-FIA Technical Inspector for the Circuit and Safety Commissions. Developed by the Madras Motor Sports Club and designed by UK-based Driven International with inputs from Karun Chandhok this 1.17-km long circuit is the longest in India, with an intriguing layout that comprises a mix of sharp turns, high-speed straights, and elevation changes.

Securing the CIK-FIA licence comes just in time for the MIKA circuit which will host a three-round Karting Karnival series in April-May.