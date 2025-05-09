 BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition Launched

The BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition has been launched from Rs 96.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the first time a manual transmission option is being offered with the Z4 in India.

The BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition is available in two new colour finishes: Frozen Deep Green and Sanremo Green. The new Z4 M40i is powered by a 3.0-litre, straight-six engine producing 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque. It is available with either a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic sending power to the rear wheels. The car is propelled from a halt to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds when paired to the automatic transmission and in 4.6 seconds with the manual transmission.

The new Z4 has a staggered wheel setup riding on 19-inch M light alloy wheels with 255/35 R19s at the front and 20-inch wheels with 285/30 R20s at the rear.

The BMW Z4 Pure Impulse edition has ConnectedDrive which features the BMW live cockpit professional that comes with BMW Operating System 7.0. The layout features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster in a hexagonal frame and a touchscreen information display. Together, the two displays provide a large amount of information, all in the driver’s direct field of vision. Customisable and personalised displays in the instrument cluster and the menu display in the central information screen can also be configured. The BMW live cockpit professional also features an adaptive navigation system with 3D maps, the next generation BMW iDrive with touch controller, wireless Apple CarPlay, and connectivity through Bluetooth and two USB ports.

There are many driver assistance features including Active Park Distance Control (PDC), rear view camera assisted optional Parking Assistant function and Driving Assistant. Other optional features include a high-end surround-sound system from Harman Kardon with 12 loudspeakers and 408 watts of output, a full-color BMW head-up display screen and wireless charging function.

We quite like the BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse edition and now even more so due to the availability of an optional manual transmission. The car has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 96.90 lakh for the automatic and Rs 97.90 lakh for the manual transmission (all ex-showroom).

