Ashish Gupta to Škoda Auto and Nitin Kohli for Volkswagen India.

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India have appointed Ashish Gupta and Nitin Kohli as Brand Directors of Škoda India and Volkswagen passenger cars respectively.

In a testament to their commitment for recognising and nurturing indigenous talent and concurrently empowering leaders who understand the Indian market, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India have appointed Ashish Gupta and Nitin Kohli as Brand Directors of Škoda India and Volkswagen passenger cars respectively.

Mr. Ashish Gupta’s focus will be to accelerate Škoda’s growth strategy in the country, enhance customer trust, expand the network, and strengthen Škoda’s presence in India. He has been with the Volkswagen group for over 12 years, including 5 years as Brand Director of Volkswagen passenger cars, and has taken over from Petr Janeba.

Janeba has been a part of the Škoda family since 1999 and will return to Škoda Auto, Czech Republic. He engaged in a decisive role to move the company to a stronger position and propelled customer- focused growth, planning and execution during his time in India.

With over 25 years of experience in automotive sales including over 12 years with Škoda Auto Volkswagen India, Nitin Kohli was responsible for Sales and Operations at Audi India. Adept at development, planning and inter- and intra-collaborations, Nitin looks ready to take the Volkswagen brand ahead in India.

Piyush Arora, CEO & Managing Director, said, “The changes in leadership reflects our continued commitment to localisation and development of capabilities within our Indian organisation. Empowering strong Indian leaders remains a core element of our growth strategy, ensuring we stay agile, relevant, and better aligned with the evolving needs of our customers and the business environment. With their deep market insight and strategic acumen, Ashish and Nitin are ideally positioned to lead brands Škoda and Volkswagen into the next phase of growth in India. At the same time, I would like to thank Petr Janeba for his valuable contribution during his time with SAVWIPL and wish him all the best in his future role.”



The leadership change blends with the company’s ongoing transformation efforts and emphasizes their commitment to nurture local talent, foster cross-brand synergies, and build a strong foundation for their continued success in India.

Story: Salman Bargir

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq First Drive Review