Renault Design Centre Chennai Inaugurated

The Renault Design Centre Chennai (RDCC) will be used to design cars that will be sold both regionally and globally.

Back in 2005, Renault had set up a design office in Pune which was meant to design cars that would be sold locally. Since then they have had a total of five design studios in India.

Renault have inaugurated their largest design studio outside of France, right here, in India. The Renault Design Centre Chennai extends over 1,500 square metres and it is equipped with the latest technologies, creating a modern environment for innovation and creativity. The new Renault Design Studio features cutting-edge technology and is built to support creativity. The studio has a creative collaboration zone where designers can work in real time with the other global design facilities.

The Renault Design Centre Chennai will be used to design cars which will be sold internationally as well, hence making this a platform for Renault to improve their sales locally and globally. The R4 and R5 EVs (global models) were designed in collaboration with the previous design studio in Chennai which has now been integrated into the RDCC.

Renault India have announced that they will be launching five cars in the Indian market over the next three years; two SUVs, two next generation cars and one electric vehicle. They are building a new brand identity and will focus on new methods of communication and new touchpoints.

Also read: MG Windsor EV Pro Launched