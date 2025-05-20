Next-gen Apple CarPlay Ultra Debuts on Aston Martins

Apple CarPlay Ultra, the next generation of Apple CarPlay, now extends across the central touch screen as well as the instrument cluster, providing additional iPhone functionality and customization options to Aston Martin models.

The first cars to be equipped with Apple CarPlay Ultra are Aston Martin’s core sportscar range, the DB12, Vanquish,and Vantage, as well as their DBX SUV.

Apple CarPlay is considered an essential connectivity feature in modern cars which allows iPhone users to access several phone functions directly through their car’s infotainment system via a familiar user interface (UI). Apple CarPlay Ultra retains all these features but extends the capabilities of the system further.

Having been extended to the instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay Ultra allows for multiple display configurations and themes. Aston Martin and Apple have worked together to ensure that CarPlay Ultra has a UI consistent with Aston Martin’s design.

Where Apple’s pre-existing CarPlay set-up allowed for media control in the car, CarPlay Ultra features a deeper integration, allowing control over the car’s functions through the CarPlay interface itself. CarPlay Ultra functions can be controlled via the touchscreen, physical buttons, or even Siri-powered voice commands. Users can customize the layout as per their preference and also add several iPhone-powered widgets if required.

Apple CarPlay Ultra will be equipped as standard on all new DB12, Vanquish, Vantage and DBX orders placed after 15 May, and will be available as a software update for existing owners of the same cars within the next few weeks. Apple CarPlay Ultra requires an iPhone 12 or later, running iOS 18.5 or later.

Also read: Honda Elevate Black Edition – Going With The Trend