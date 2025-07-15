VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 Bookings Open

Bookings for the VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs has opened in India. Both cars will be launched in August, after VinFast’s Thoothukudi plant inauguration.

The VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs can now be booked for a fully refundable amount of Rs 21,000. This can be done either at VinFast’s showrooms or through their website. The cars will be assembled locally at VinFast’s upcoming factory at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, which is to have an installed production capacity of 1.5 lakh vehicles annually.

On 9 July, VinFast announced the induction of the first 200 locally hired professionals for their Thoothukudi plant. VinFast say that the plant is expected to generate employment for up to 3,500 professionals over the coming five years. Their workforce strategy follows an 80-20 split, wherein 80 per cent of the plant’s workforce will comprise of freshers or trainees from local communities, and the remaining 20 per cent will be experienced professionals from leading OEMs.

Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, stated that they were deeply encouraged by the overwhelming support from Indian consumers at the Bharat Mobility Expo, which he said reaffirmed India’s enthusiasm for sustainable mobility solutions. VinFast have also signed agreements with 13 dealer partners to establish 32 dealerships across 27 cities. The initial set of dealerships includes the cities of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Cochin, Bhubaneshwar, Trivandrum, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Surat, Calicut, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Shimla, Agra, Jhansi, Gwalior, Vapi, Baroda and Goa.

In order to set-up a nationwide charging and after-sales service network, VinFast have also announced partnerships with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure. Additionally, their partnership with BatX Energies also indicates VinFast’s intent towards building a circular battery value chain in India.

