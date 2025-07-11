MG M9 Driven — Palatial Experience Goes Electric 

The MG M9 aims to shake things up in the luxury MPV space in offering opulence while also offering an alternative source of propulsion. We’re here in Goa to see whether than can be a reality

Story : Gaurav Davare

Photography: Kalidas M

For the most part, people belonging to a higher stature of class prefer to show their high class status. That aspect also counts for transportation as they prefer to be driven around, hence the term “chauffeur driven.” Here’s where a luxury MPV enters the picture to meet that niche. In India, a luxury MPV normally relates to a Toyota Vellfire, the Lexus LM or a Kia Carnival; all having an internal combustion engine for propulsion or a hybrid setup in the case of the Vellfire. That’s all set to be shaken up as JSW MG Motor India have shown up with the M9.

First showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year and part of the premium MG Select brand, the M9 aims to bring a fine balance of luxury and alternative sustainable propulsion to the luxury MPV space as this is an electric luxury MPV. Is it possible? Well, we got to spend some time with it on a wet day in Goa.

Luxury full-size MPVs haven’t really been my cup of tea in terms of design as a lot of them have a very familiar, boxy theme. Yes, the MG M9 does have some of that boxy, luxury van philosophy, but there are curves especially up front where the bonnet blends in nicely with the face and fender. Complimenting this are the sleek LED DRLs and the vertically stacked headlamps with the 19-inch wheels looking fairly proportionate with the rest of the body that already commands an imposing presence being 5,270-mm long and 2,000-mm wide. The wraparound connected tail lamps round off a design that will make people take a second look.

Time to get to the place where a majority of folks will spend their time in the MG M9; the second and third row. Immediately, you’re greeted to a premium experience as one can simply open the sliding doors by a simple touch of a button, through the key fob or the chauffeur can open it from inside. There’s two large Ottoman seats that give a sense of power to the individual as you can adjust the seat in 16 different ways, all electronically. Be it the headrest, the thigh support, the seat angle and you can move the entire seat too. There’s even an powered boss mode to avoid disturbing the occupant in front.

The seats themselves feel soft, yet supportive where you feel like you’re sitting in a first-class lounge. The palatial ambience inside is also helped with the extremely large windows, as well as a separate panoramic sunroof for the front occupants and one that extends to the third row. The party tricks don’t end there as the Ottoman seats get heated, cooling and a massage function that has eight different settings. To really put attention to detail, one can also use the touchscreen controller on the seats to control AC functions, 64-colour ambient lighting, sunroof controls as well as the music. Capping things off for the second-row are individual touchscreen entertainment systems that can be considered as a dedicated tablet and can keep one entertained on long drives. That being said, the audio isn’t synced to the 13-speaker JBL sound system so it’s recommended to use a headphone for an ideal audio experience.

Getting a decent third-row experience is rare, but the M9 is more than usable. It doesn’t feel cramped and there’s a recline function. On top of that there’s niceties like individual AC vents and dedicated Type-A USB ports. It doesn’t even need to try hard for practicality as there’s many clever storage spaces. In fact, pop open the armrests for the second row seats and you get another storage space as well as a dedicated Type-A and Type-C USB charging port. The decent practicality also extends to the boot as space can extend up to 1,720 litres with the third row fully down and there’s also a 55-litre frunk, enough to store a couple of backpacks. There’s another two Type-A USB ports up front and a 220-volt power outlet in the second row to charge up your laptop. Overall, it’s the palatial place you want to be without overcomplicating things.

While all the focus is behind the front row, there are other things to appreciate. For example, premium cabin materials, fit and finish as well as the Cognac Brown theme with Suede upholstery. Both front seats get powered adjustment and like the second row have a heated, cooling and massage function so there’s no real compromise here. While the seven-inch digital driver’s display is fairly simple, the real focus is the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Apart from wireless smartphone connectivity, this digital screen allows a lot of controls right from the seat ventilation, cooling and massage modes, sunroof functions, lighting elements to the drive modes. The 13-speaker JBL sound system does amp up the ambience with crisp and clear sounds that reverberate throughout the cabin.

Yes, it’ll be mostly chauffeurs driving the MG M9 around, but for those who do want to pilot it, how’s the experience? Powered by a 245-hp electric motor juiced to a 90-kWh NMC battery pack, the electric motor has adequate grunt to get this 5.2-metre long behemoth going without a hitch. Yes there are drive modes (Eco, Normal and Sport), but they don’t really add to the driving experience. There’s no official range figure yet, but the odometer showed well over 400 km on a full charge. Despite our limited time with it one can expect over 300 km on a single charge, enough for weekly city commutes.

Unfortunately, a specific downside is the ride quality as it isn’t ideal with the damping on the bouncy side especially at low speed. Even while traversing through smooth highway roads around Goa, the M9 never really felt settled which is contradictory for a luxury MPV that is meant to comfort the chauffeur-driven individuals. In the realm of safety there are seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers and Level 2 ADAS, which is where the second negative point comes in. The Level 2 ADAS is a little too sensitive; every safety alert is excessively audible even with the volume turned down to the lowest setting. Considering a business-class lounge experience has peace and quiet as a key priority, such loud alerts can be an annoyance to that peaceful experience.

In the end, the MG M9 does tick many boxes in being a spacious, feature-loaded electric luxury MPV with comfortable seats. That being said, the ride quality is a downside, but if one is willing to overlook this factor, the M9 can be worth a look if JSW MG Motor India prices it right against the competition which includes the Kia Carnival, Toyota Vellfire and the Lexus LM.

