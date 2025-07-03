All-new BMW iX3 – The First of Neue Klasse

The all-new BMW iX3 prototype is now in its final phase of testing, having been developed from the ground up for longer range, enhanced driving experience, and higher intelligence.

Story: Salman Bargir

The first of BMW’s Neue Klasse models, the BMW iX3 SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) will introduce many firsts. Among them is BMW’s all-electric sixth generation powertrain (Gen 6). The new Gen 6 800-volt electric architecture will feature BMW’s high-density battery cells. The energy density is 20 per cent higher and the high-voltage battery pack takes on a load-bearing role in the vehicle’s body structure. The battery along with an efficiency-oriented drive system enable a provisional range of 800 km.

The electric architecture allows rapid charging and supports 400-kW chargers to replenish up to 350 km of range within 10 minutes of charging time.The new BMW iX3 also has bi-directional charging capabilities which allow vehicle-to-load (V2L), vehicle-to-home,and vehicle-to-grid capability.

The Gen 6 portfolio includes new motors as well. There is an electrically-excited synchronous motor for the rear axle and vehicles with xDrive, including the new BMW iX3, get an additional asynchronous motor at the front.

The highlight of the new BMW iX3 interior is Panoramic iDrive; the latest version of BMW’s iDrive. It includes BMW’s new Panoramic Vision display–a black printed surface in the lower section of the windscreen, a new central display, a redesigned multi-function steering wheel, and an optional 3D HUD (head-up display).

The Panoramic Vision display stretches pillar-to-pillar to display projected information to all occupants. Except for important information related to the vehicle’s status in the section above the steering wheel, the rest of the portion is customisable. A total of six widgets can be swiped up from the central display to the customisable section above. The new central display is positioned more ergonomically and closer to the driver.

There is a redesigned “shy-tech multifunction” steering wheel that comes equipped with haptic buttons which are illuminated to highlight available functions. The 3D HUD displays integrated navigation and automated driving information on the windscreen directly in the driver’s field of vision.

The BMW iX3 SAV’s new software system BMW OS X is AI-enabled and is supported by four high-performance computers which BMW call “Superbrains”. The hi-tech system has been created for precisely and swiftly executing multiple complex as well as basic functions related to infotainment, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), driving dynamics, vehicle access, comfort and convenience, among others. BMW’s cloud will support the system for upgrades via OTA (over-the-air) updates. One of the superbrains dubbed “Heart of Joy” coordinates between the powertrain, brakes and steering system for a dynamic, noise-free and jolt-free drive.

Details about the new BMW iX3 SAV’s power output and performance are expected to be revealed during its premiere at the Munich International Motor Show in September 2025. It is expected to roll off the production line from BMW Group’s new plant in Debrecen, Hungary by the end of this year.

The new BMW iX3 SAV signals the brand’s bold shift toward electric innovation—with high-tech flair, longer range and more convenience that aim to redefine the EV segment.

