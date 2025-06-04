Unveiled China Exclusive AUDI E5 Sportback 

The AUDI E5 Sportback–with AUDI spelt in capitals without the iconic four rings–was unveiled at Auto Shanghai.

Story: Salman Bargir

The all-new AUDI E5 Sportback is based on a new China-only ADP (Advanced Digitized Platform) architecture, jointly developed by Audi and their Chinese partner SAIC for rapid integration into China’s New Energy Vehicle (NEV) industry.

The design of the AUDI E5 Sportback is futuristic and aerodynamic and is a blend of Audi’s design language and Chinese preferences:minimalist in form and maximalist in function.

The AUDI E5 Sportback will be available in four fully electric variants; two rear-wheel-drive variants powered by either a 220 kW (299 hp) or 300 kW (408 hp) motor, and two quattro variants (AWD) powered by a set of motors producing either 425 kW (578 hp) or 579 kW (787 hp).

The quickest version sprints from zero to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and will pack the largest battery capacity option of 100 kWh. It will be backed by a 800-volt charging which, AUDI claim, will replenish 370 km of range within 10 minutes of charging time.

The pièce de résistance of the interior is the 27-inch pillar-to-pillar 4K display that is backed by AUDI OS. At its heart, it features a touch and voice interactive Artificial Intelligence-backed AUDI assistant to enhance the digital interaction experience. The system is powered by a 5nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 automotive chipset and will feature connected vehicle functionality and over-the-air updates (OTA)

The AUDI E5 Sportback Is equipped with a host of LiDAR-based driver assistance systems and is expected to launch this month but only in China.

On the occasion, Fermín Soneira, CEO of the Audi and SAIC Cooperation Project, said, “The AUDI E5 Sportback is our first model based on the Advanced Digitized Platform, and it delivers on our brand promise: the best of both worlds. Audi’s DNA and engineering excellence is blended with China’s digital ecosystem and innovations, specifically tailored for our tech-savvy customers.

