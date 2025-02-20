Audi RS Q8 Performance Launched in India

The new Audi RS Q8 Performance is now available in India at a price of Rs 2.49 crore, ex-showroom.

The new Audi RS Q8 Performance has left no stone unturned when it comes to the changes in the looks and has an HD Matrix LED headlight with Audi laser light, RS specific styling, 23-inch wheels with six options, an RS roof edge spoiler and an RS sport exhaust system.

The new Audi RS Q8 is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 TFSI engine delivering 640 hp and 850 Nm of torque that will take you from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds with a maximum speed of 305 km/h. The car also gets an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission for seamless power delivery and dynamic responsiveness. The wheels turn by the quattro permanent all-wheel drive system that has a sport differential. The car also gets an adaptive air suspension with active roll stabilization.

The interiors of the Audi RS Q8 Performance have also been upgraded with RS-specific layout, front sports seats upholstered in Valcona leather, front seat heating and four-way lumbar support. There are inlays available in Aluminium Race and Anthracite. The driver gets a Bang and Olufsen 3D premium sound system with 17 speakers as standard and can opt for the 23 speaker variant as well. There is MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch response for intuitive control and easy navigation.

The new Audi RS Q8 Performance also gets a lane departure warning system, six airbags, electronic stability control and cruise control with a speed limiter. Also, you can rest peacefully while buying this knowing that you get a 10-year complimentary roadside assistance package.

The new Audi RS Q8 Performance is available in Mythos Black, Glacier White, Daytona Grey, Ascari Blue, Chilli Red, Sakhir Gold, Satellite Silver and Waitomo Blue. It also gets Audi exclusive colours which are Misano Red Pearl Effect, Deep Green Pearl Effect, Sepang Blue Pearl Effect, Ipanema Brown Metallic, Java Green Metallic, Havana Black Metallic, Java Brown Metallic, Siam Beige Metallic and Carat Beige Metallic. Pair these with the interior colour options which are black with black stitching, black with rock grey stitching, black with blue stitching, black with express red stitching and cognac brown with granite gray stitching.

Commenting on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “The launch of the Audi RS Q8 Performance marks a significant milestone in our commitment to bringing the very best of Audi performance cars to India. With its impressive combination of power, sophistication, and everyday usability, the new Audi RS Q8 Performance is designed for customers who demand the ultimate in performance without compromising on luxury. The overwhelming response to our RS models in India has encouraged us to continue expanding our performance car portfolio, especially for our younger customers who make up nearly half of our Audi RS Q8 clientele.”

