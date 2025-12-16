Audi V6 TDI Diesel Makes a Comeback

The much-loved but long forlorn 3.0-litre Audi V6 TDI diesel engine has made a comeback as a 48-volt MHEV plus and it’s in not one but two models.

The void has been addressed. Audi has resurrected the 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel engine. Back as a 48-volt mild-hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) plus, from what we’ve seen thus far, it will offer a more potent electric motor and a full-hybrid-like battery pack, with much more energy density than conventional mild-hybrid cars. The new Audi V6 TDI thus offers more power and torque as well as higher efficiency thanks to assistance from the powertrain generator as well as the belt-drive starter-alternator. It will be offered with the slick automatic gearbox and standard quattro all-wheel drive. Both the Audi A6 executive luxury sedan and the Q5 mid-size SUV receive the V6 TDI MHEV plus option.

The new Audi V6 TDI diesel engine, codenamed “EA897evo4”, is now juiced by the 48-volt electrical system allowing for a combination of variable-geometry turbocharger as well as an electrically-powered compressor (EPC), electric-powered air-conditioning compressor, advanced heated catalytic reduction, and, of course, the belt-drive starter-generator which assists with starting and energy recuperation, plus a powertrain generator (PTG) which is placed between the engine and transmission. These appointments together contribute to more efficient propulsion, energy recovery and emission control while enabling electric start-off and coasting, among many more functions.

48-volt motor unit in the Audi V6 TDI MHEV plus

Now on to the numbers. The new 3.0-litre Audi V6 TDI develops a peak 299 hp with 580 Nm of torque. The EPC should allow this considerable output, especially that torque, to be delivered in thick layers over a wide power-band. Though not confirmed, if it is anything like the last EPC-assisted engine in the SQ7 TDI, we believe it could deliver peak power between 3,500 and 4,000 rpm with torque peaking from as low as 1,000 rpm till about 3,000. The eight-speed automatic transmission should also see recalibration to help it harness the output lower down and more efficiently for a fuller and more wholesome drive experience. The mild-hybrid assistance from the 18-kW PTG is quite potent too, serving up 24.5 hp and 230 Nm instantaneously.

The new Audi V6 TDI diesel engine is rated—on the combined cycle—at 5.8 litres/100 km (17.24 km/l) for the Q5 and 5.3 litres/100 km (18.86 km/l) for the A6. Exhaust emissions are also significantly reduced thanks to selective catalytic reduction (SCR) complete with a heated catalyst. The engine also offers the option to use hydro-treated vegetable oil (HVO) as fuel; a more sustainable alternative which also leads to even lower emission figures.

With the EU authorities making a U-turn on the earlier decision to ban internal combustion engine (ICE) cars from 2035, the V6 diesel option seems like a wise move to address the shortfall in the portfolio for buyers wanting torque, but not from a V8 petrol engine.

We strongly believe that, past decisions apart, this diesel engine should definitely make a comeback in India; especially in the likes of the Q7. Audi India’s dwindling sales and depleting market share could well get the lifeline needed. The grunt needed for dealing with a heavier kerb weight, especially for the larger and more premium non-RS models, cannot be denied; also considering how smoothly the competition is romping on with advanced six-cylinder turbo-diesel engines in more than a few premium offerings.