Range Rover SV Black Edition Unveiled

The Range Rover SV Black Edition is the latest and stealthiest version of Land Rover’s flagship SUV. This new model expands the Range Rover SV family, joining the SV Serenity and SV Intrepid, and will be available to order globally from late 2025.

The Range Rover SV Black’s bodywork is finished in Narvik Gloss Black, matched with darkened detailing, from the black mesh grille and bonnet lettering to the gloss-black 23-inch alloy wheels and brake callipers. Even the SV roundel at the rear is now ceramic and blacked out. In every sense, this is the most monochromatic Range Rover yet.

Inside, the cabin is swathed in Ebony Near-Aniline leather, with unique perforation patterns, black birch veneers, and satin black ceramic finishes on the gear selector.

The Range Rover SV Black also debuts Sensory Floor technology, designed to be felt through the plush carpet mats. Integrated haptic transducers vibrate in time with the music or one of six wellness modes, creating a full-body audio-therapy experience. This complements the brand’s Body-And-Soul seat system, which is now offered as standard across all SV variants for the front seats. These seats, paired with the sensory floor aim to provide occupants with a more immersive and physical audio experience.

Power comes from a 615 hp V8 engine and customers will have a choice between five-seat standard wheelbase or four or five-seat long-wheelbase layouts.

The Range Rover SV Black will be previewed at Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK from 10-13 July 2025 alongside the newly announced Range Rover Sport SV Black.

