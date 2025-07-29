Vinfast Inaugurates First Dealership in India

VinFast Auto India announced the inauguration of its first showroom, ‘VinFast Surat’, in India in Piplod, Surat, Gujarat.

Spanning across 3,000 sq. ft. the facility, promoted by Chandan Car, will showcase VinFast’s upcoming range of premium electric SUVs, namely the VF 6 and the VF 7. With the roadmap of launching 35 dealerships across 27+ cities by the end of 2025, the Vietnam-based auto manufacturer is looking to deepen its commitment to India at a lightning pace.

VinFast officially launched pre-bookings for the VF 6 and the VF 7 on July 15, 2025. Customers can now book their preferred electric SUV by either visiting such exclusive showrooms, or through the official website, VinFastAuto.in, with a fully refundable booking amount of Rs 21,000.

VinFast will be locally assembling their vehicles at their upcoming factory in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, as part of its long-term commitment to India as a strategic market and future hub for electric vehicle production. Partnering with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure, Vinfast is also working on establishing their nationwide EV ecosystem, network for charging, and after-sales services quickly.

Story: Abhisu Poddar

