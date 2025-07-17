Pioneer 360° Surround View Camera System Launched in India

Indigenously developed and built specially with Indian road conditions in mind, Pioneer’s 360° Surround View Camera System can be had both as an aftermarket add-on or as part of new model development

Story: Salman Bargir

Pioneer have launched an aftermarket add-on 360° surround view camera system in India to address the needs of car drivers looking for a stress-free driving experience. The Pioneer 360° camera system is meant to raise driver awareness and avoid damage to cars and surroundings, especially when driving in challenging situations like a blind spot, dense traffic, or even while parking.

The Pioneer 360° surround view camera system with four HD/FHD wide-angle cameras has been engineered to provide a bird’s-eye view of the vehicle’s surroundings. It helps maneuverability in tight spaces, enhances pedestrian awareness and reduces blind spots. Pioneer claim it has been ruggedized for high reliability to withstand extreme environment and road conditions.

The Pioneer 360° surround view camera system comes in a compact design, with ultra-wide-angle lenses and advanced image as well as low-latency video processing, to deliver real-time stitched video output directly to the in-car display. It is equipped with fast auto-calibration which reduces installation complexity, making it easy to integrate into existing cars or as part of new model development.

“This rollout is a proud moment for our team in India. It reflects our readiness to deliver complex, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) grade technology solutions with full local ownership — from concept and development to integration and execution,” said Aniket Kulkarni, Managing Director, Pioneer India. “We see this as a stepping stone to deeper collaborations with Indian OEMs across safety, connectivity, sound and infotainment domains.”

“We believe this is just the beginning,” added Siva Subramanian, PhD, Executive Officer, Pioneer corporation and CEO, Mobility AI and Connectivity BU. “India is a key strategic market for us, and as we expand our camera and connectivity portfolio, we aim to collaborate with more OEMs across India to deliver intelligent, safety-enhancing in-vehicle experiences.”

Indigenously developed, the 360° camera system comes from the minds inside Pioneer’s advanced research and development team in India. The Pioneer 360° surround view camera system rollout marks a significant milestone: it is the first OEM deployment of Pioneer’s advanced camera technology in the Indian market, localized, manufactured, and delivered by Pioneer India.



