Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 Review

Following a year of using the Samsung Galaxy Flip6 to support our content generation, here is what we have to say.

When we received the Samsung Galaxy Flip6 over a year ago, there were some doubts. The most prevalent one was the durability of a flip phone. How soon would the hinges wear off or would the screen lose some functionality after being opened and closed frequently? Now, based on our experience, we can confidently say that it has not developed any noticeable levels of wear and tear. In fact, it continues to work as good as new.

In our line of work, we have to generate a lot of content and the phone’s 512 GB storage was adequate for more than six months’ worth of content generation including both photos and videos. On the camera front, one should understand that there is a hardware limitation when packaging lenses and processors into such a form. That said, a telephoto lens is all we missed on that front because the phone does not have more than 1x optical zoom (50 MP + 12 MP). Regardless, we have no complaints about the quality of the pictures and videos shot with the phone. In fact, more than 80 per cent of the reels we uploaded over the past year were filmed using the Flip6. Its foldable form also paved the way for some interesting angles that cannot be easily achieved with traditional phones.

Post shooting, we also used the phone for editing said videos and that is a resource-intensive task. Equipped with the Octa-Core processor and 12 GB of RAM, speed and efficiency were not among our worries. In addition to its professional duties, the Flip6 also doubled up as an entertainment deck on long flights. Its gaming and video playback abilities are at a par with other flagship phones. In fact, the only drawback appears to be its relatively smaller battery which is more of a form-induced limitation than inability.

At Rs 1.22 lakh, the Samsung Galaxy Flip6 is a premium product that will be seen only in the hands of the affluent and influential. Especially among those who want a phone that stands out from the conventional touchscreen brick. It is convenient, unique and extremely robust. Given the rate of Samsung’s evolution in the technology space, our expectations for the next Flip are high.