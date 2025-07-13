EV and Autotech Innovation Forum: Powered by Mediatek

The third EV and Autotech innovation forum was conducted in Pune on 9 June 2025. It brought together industry leaders, including Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturers, tech providers, and policymakers, all focused on shaping the future of mobility.

Story: Salman Bargir

The forum’s theme, “Shaping the Future of Mobility,” resonated with India’s push for 30 per cent EV penetration by 2030. It also spotlighted the growing role of AI, 5G, and telematics in transforming vehicles into intelligent, connected ecosystems while simultaneously addressing privacy concerns of users.

Speakers from MediaTek, Maruti Suzuki, Jio Platforms, ARAI, Visteon, Harman, Varroc Connect, Tata motors, Omega Seiki Mobility, and Stellantis shared insights on India’s EV roadmap. Live demos featuring Mediatek Dimensity Auto Cockpit platforms were showcased for utilisation in next-gen EVs and smart automotive tech. On display were vehicles that were powered by Mediatek, including the MG Windsor, Skoda Slavia, Tata Tiago and Matter Aera 5000+.

After cellular phones, smart televisions, IoT devices, energy meters and WiFi routers, Mediatek will prioritise the Indian automotive sector. They expect the segment to account for 20 per cent of their total deployment in the coming five years. The Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company has its local research and development for automotive technology majorly based in Bengaluru, the silicon valley of India. They have hired engineers to understand India’s distinct needs and facilitate specifically tailored software and hardware solutions.

Steven Lee, Deputy Director, Intelligent Software Development, MediaTek said, “India is the fastest-growing connected car market, with a projected CAGR of 18 per cent between 2025 and 2030, according to Counterpoint. Government policies, growing presence of global OEMs, seeking alternative sourcing hubs, and the rising importance of software in vehicles have together created a strategic opportunity for Indian players to enhance capabilities, accelerate growth, and establish India as a global automotive hub. As the sector continues its upward trajectory, it is strategically positioned for transformative growth in the near term, driven by 5G machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity, sophisticated AI integration and premium Multimedia, surpassing traditional 4G frameworks. At MediaTek, we are leveraging our industry-leading expertise in MediaTek Dimensity Automotive portfolio to drive key capabilities including impressive AI, extensive feature integration, innate energy efficiency, and leading connectivity solutions. Our collaborations with OEMs help to deliver immersive, advanced in-vehicle user experiences to reach AI defined Cockpit with cybersecurity capabilities and enhanced connectivity.”

“With close to six decades of experience in Homologation and standardization, ARAI has expertise in R&D, Testing and Validation. ARAI has also developed indigenous Technologies in the Mobility Domain through its expertise and in house innovation. Mass-scaling of the technology in India can be achieved by an integrated approach and a combination of virtual and experiential verification and validation process. We are open to collaborate with manufacturers in the automotive domain in the field of research and development, technology development, testing and validation and engineering services,” said Ujjwala Karle, Senior Deputy Director and Head Technology Group, ARAI.

Discussions on Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), edge computing, cloud computing, Internet of things (IoT) megatrends took center stage. Connected mobility, digital cockpits, and EV battery innovations were among the hot topics. Fireside chats and panels addressed EV ecosystem development, monetisation models, the pivotal role of telematics and over-the-air (OTA) updates in enabling a seamless in-car digital experience.

Mohan Raju, Vice President and Vertical Head, IoT, Jio, said, “The connected vehicle ecosystem today is a rapidly evolving landscape where vehicles are not just equipped with internet connectivity but also with advanced cloud applications suites, enabling the user to interact with his environment like home, office, shopping lists etc right from the car. Also, the vice versa ie Home2Car is fast becoming a reality which involves the user interacting/controlling his car right from the comfort of his car. Icing on the cake: this interaction is increasingly voice commands-powered allowing the user to “speak with the car in his/her native Indian Language”. We are pioneering this experiential transformation and customer preference shifts by bringing first of its kind innovative solutions in close collaboration with Auto OEMs. This approach is fundamentally changing how vehicles are designed, used, maintained and therefore enhancing the overall value and experience of vehicle ownership for the customers”

Organised by Konnect and powered by Mediatek, the EV and Autotech innovation forum concluded with focus on emerging two wheelers, auto-tech trends, hardware-software integration, emerging roadmap in EV charging technology and software defined vehicles and ADAS megatrends for the next decade.

