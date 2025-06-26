Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear Unveiled

The Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear is Koenigsegg’s latest hypercar which produces an astronomical 1,625 horsepower when it’s run on E85 fuel.

The Koenigsegg Jesko is named after Christian von Koenigsegg’s father, Jesko von Koenigsegg, a gentleman jockey, as well as an equestrian sportsman and administrator. The Sadair’s Spear therefore, is fittingly named after the race horse that Jesko von Koenigsegg rode during his final race in 1976.

The Sadair’s Spear megacar (since the power output is higher than one megawatt) will be limited to just 30 units, all of which are already sold out. It’s based on the Jesko but has more power, less weight, and aerodynamics that have been optimised for low-speed downforce. Additionally, Koenigsegg have also adjusted the front/rear aero balance, as well as the airflow for both engine braking and cooling.

The Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear is powered by a five-litre twin-turbo V8 which develops 1,300 horsepower when it’s run on regular unleaded fuel, but a whopping 1,625 hp on E85 fuel, which considering its 1,385 kg kerb weight, gives it an outstanding power-to-weight ratio of 1.17 hp per kg. The max torque is 1,500 Nm and Koenigsegg claim a top speed of 360 km/h. The engine, which weighs 189 kg, is mated to Koenigsegg’s nine-speed Light Speed Transmission. The Sadair’s Spear is also claimed to produce 1,765 kg downforce (without bleeding) at 250 km/h.

It features a carbon-fibre monocoque chassis, and the body too is made of carbon fibre and kevlar. The roof is a detachable hardtop unit, but there’s no storage in the car to put it. As for the seats, they are carbon sport bucket seats with memory foam that also come with a six-point harness option for the driver.

Since all customer cars have already been allocated, it’s safe to assume that we’ll be seeing some crazy specced Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spears over the coming years.

