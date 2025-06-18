All-New Sporty Audi Q3 Unveiled With a PHEV Option 

The all-new Audi Q3 in its third generation takes cue from its elder sibling the Q5 and looks refreshingly sporty and muscular to liven up its SUV image.

Story: Salman Bargir

Audi in recent times seem to have been on a mission to shed off a corporate personality from their lineup and go for a more bold and sporty persona. That trend has continued with their latest iteration of the Audi Q3. It has been designed to be more dynamic and advanced and looks ready to compete with its key rival the BMW X1.

The all-new Audi Q3 has an aggressive and sculpted look. The clamshell-style bonnet with sharp hoodlines, pronounced wheel arches, large octagonal single frame grille and sleek split Matrix headlights accentuate the Q3’s muscular look.

The new headlights are covered with a dark tinted glass and consist of a new micro-LED module, with each of the 25,600 LEDs a size half as thick as a human hair.

The sides have a strong shoulder line that divides the car into two sections. Depending on the variant the wheel sizes range from 17 to 20 inches and are available in five designs with the 20-inch available in dark metallic shades.

A set of new split tail lights that can be upgraded to OLEDs are placed in the sides at the rear. Then there is an optional illuminated logo and a sleek LED light bar that runs across the tailgate. Thanks to its design and the new optimised air intake the all-new Audi Q3 now has an improved drag coefficient of 0.30 in comparison to its predecessor’s 0.36.

On the inside the Audi Q3 design looks more functional with the placement of switches and equipment to be conspicuous and conveniently reachable. The driver oriented dashboard includes an Android automotive OS based 11.9-inch instrument cluster and 12.8-inch multimedia interface backed by Audi assistant. There is a new steering-wheel unit with integrated levers–the right one serves as a gear selector and the left is for light functions and windshield wiper controls. To provide an intense sound experience one may also opt for the Sonos sound system. A total of nine interior packages are available created using recycled materials. Other key features include wireless charging and multiple USB-C ports among others.

Under the hood, there’s a diversity of options including a 1.5-litre petrol 48V mild-hybrid that dispenses a combined 150 hp and 250 Nm and benefits from Cylinder on Demand (COD) system to enhance efficiency. Also a 2.0-litre quattro that dispenses 260 hp and 400 Nm. Not to mention a 2.0-litre diesel that pumps out 150 hp and 360 Nm which we hoped would have had hybrid set-up. All are mated to a seven-speed transmission.

The 1.5 PHEV option comes with a stronger electric motor and a high-voltage 25.7-kWh battery that produce a combined peak of 272 hp and 400 Nm mated to a six-speed transmission. In ideal conditions, it has an electric-only range of 119 km. The architecture supports fast charging where it can charge from ten percent to 80 within half an hour using a 50 kW DC charger.

The 2025 Audi Q3 has a new suspension system to improve its driving dynamics. It can be further opted with either a sports suspension or a new two-valve damper control suspension system. The two-valve damper control unit allows for precise and dynamic control of the hydraulic fluid where one valve controls the rebound and the other compression.

A new default driving mode named Balanced mode replaces the Automatic mode. As its name suggests the Balanced mode provides a set-up that optimally balances between driving dynamics and comfort. It is also aided by driver assistance systems, some of which include adaptive driver assistant plus, emergency assist and in-camera driver monitoring.

The Audi Q3 will be available in a choice of 11 colours including Arkona white, Glacier white, Mythos black, Arrow gray, Progressive red, Navarra blue, a new Sage green and an Audi Q3 exclusive Madeira brown in matt finish. The Daytona gray metallic paint finish is available for the S line and the Tambora gray for the advanced line. It can also be opted with the S line equipment or a black exterior package.

The Audi Q3 will be initially launched in Europe later this year at a starting price of €44,600 (approximately Rs 44,44 lakh). Currently, we have the previous iteration of the Audi Q3 priced from Rs 45.24 lakh to Rs 55.64 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the arrival of the 2025 Audi Q3 at our shores, sometime around 2026, although it is unlikely we will get the PHEV option.

