Next Gen All-New Jeep Compass Introduced

Story: Salman Bargir

Recognised for its versatility of being both an outdoor adventurer and an urban mover, the all-new Jeep Compass has been engineered, designed and calibered on the Stellantis STLA Medium platform that has been tailored to support electrification.

Whilst retaining Jeep’s heritage design language, the all-new Jeep Compass, with its iconic seven-slot grille, trapezoidal wheel-arches and body cladding, has a butch and fresh design and, in our imagination, looks best when tailed. The blacked-out mirrors, pillars and roof, with a slightly pinched rear window-line, and dual-tone alloy wheels give the new Compass a sporty character. The rear features connected LED tail-light clusters bow-tied by an illuminated “Jeep ” logo.

The design incorporates more efficient aerodynamics and has a 10 per cent better drag coefficient compared to its predecessor. This has been achieved by incorporating elements such as an active grill shutter directly in the front bumper, air ducts on the wheel-arches, sharpened rear edges and a flatter underbody design. To enhance protection and prevent damage, the all-new Jeep Compass is equipped with reinforced bumpers, a relocated radar sensor, recessed front fog-lights, and underbody protection.

The all-new Compass will be available in six new colours that are namesakes of natural landscapes with geographical significance, namely Hawaii (Bright Green), Pacific (Blue), Antarctica (White), Vulcano (Black), Yosemite (Grey), Amazonia (Brownish Green).

Similar to previous iterations the all-new Jeep Compass is equipped to handle all sorts of rough terrain and has a ground clearance of 200 mm, approach angle of 20°, breakover angle of 15°, departure angle of 26°, and 470 mm of water-wading capacity along with Jeep’s Selec-Terrain system available across the range.

The all-wheel-drive version gets enhanced off-road capability with hill descent control and a higher ground clearance, resulting in better approach, breakover and departure angles of 27°, 16° and 31° respectively, along with better water wading capacity than its front-wheel drive sibling. Level 2 ADAS with autonomous driving is available including semi-automatic lane change. Furthermore, the 4×4 model can be specified with matrix LED headlights.

The refreshed interior of the all-new Jeep Compass includes a redesigned steering wheel, slim air-con vents, and an open air sun-roof, among other kit. Visible in its place is a new infotainment system with a 10-inch instrument cluster; which can be supplemented with a head-up display. Then there is the centre console that houses a huge 16-inch touchscreen with physical input keys below that aid in operating audio, climate controls, mobile phone connectivity and more. Connectivity services allow the vehicle to remain up to date via OTA updates. Further below is a storage compartment, wireless charging pad, and armrests for the driver and front passenger, an electronic parking brake, a rotary drive selector, and a bright red accentuated Jeep “Selec-Drive” system switch for the terrain modes.

The all-new Jeep Compass is said to be more spacious and practical and now provides 55 mm of additional legroom, a larger 34-litre glove box, and 45-litre more boot capacity for up to 550 litres.

Coming to the powertrain options, the all-new Jeep Compass has a number of choices ranging from a 145-hp 48-volt mild-hybrid; a 195-hp Hybrid Plug-in, and three fully-electric versions ranging from 213 hp in the front-wheel drive version and going up to 375 hp in the AWD, with a new dedicated rear electric motor providing an additional 49 kW (67 hp) and up to 232 Nm of torque. The maximum driving range on offer is up to 650 km.

A limited series Compass “First Edition” has also been introduced with a choice between the 48V mild-hybrid and the FWD BEV. It gets wheel options of up to 20 inches, matrix LED lights, “360° all-round protection”, and a hands-free powered tailgate.

