2025 BMW M5 Debuts with Electric Assistance

The 2025 BMW M5 is not only the most powerful M5 ever but also the heaviest one.

The waiting game, spanning over a year, is finally over as BMW have unleashed the latest iteration of their hardcore super sedan, the M5. There’s a lot to talk about what’s new, but the biggest one is the M5 dipping its toes into electrification for the first time. Nevertheless, it still has a screaming turbocharged V8 engine and a lot of performance wizardry worthy of the ‘M’ brand.

Getting straight into the nitty gritties of the new M5’s capabilities, the S68 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine is almost a straight lift from the behemoth that is the XM. Although, in the M5, it makes 585 hp . Together with the engine is a 145-kW (197-hp) electric motor that is integrated to the eight-speed automatic gearbox, the combined figure stands at 535 kW (727 hp), with 1,000 Nm of peak torque; making it the most powerful M5 ever. This setup, aided by the M xDrive all-wheel drivetrain, allows a 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/h, or 305 km/h when specced with the optional M Driver’s Package. As for the hybrid element, the electric motor is juiced by a high-voltage 22.1-kWh battery allowing for a WLTP-claimed electric range of 69 km.

The fun doesn’t end there as there is a “Boost Control” system where, if the left paddle-shifter is pulled and held, it straightaway activates the M5’s most hardcore settings, essentially eliminating the need to scroll through a multitude of menus to do the same. Also, despite it being all-wheel-drive, there is a 2WD mode for some loose rear-end thrills. Diving deeper into the performance wizardry, there’s an Active M Differential, bespoke engine and transmission mounts, optional carbon-ceramic brakes, 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels wrapped in 285/40 ZR20 and 295/35 ZR21 rubber, respectively, and an overhauled suspension setup to fully utilise the super sedan’s potential around a racetrack. There is of course the elephant in the room, among all these performance niceties, as hybrid assistance has led to the 2025 M5 being the heaviest one ever at 2,435 kg.

Visually, the ‘M’ DNA is clear to see with aggressive bumpers, quad exhaust pipes, subtle lip spoiler, wider wheel arches and more pronounced side skirts. But the front kidney grille being an enclosed gloss black unit gives it more of an EV look rather than an ICE one, which could split opinions. Inside, things are similar to the standard 5 Series with the only real differences being M-specific displays for the BMW Operating System 8.5, a new steering wheel design with heating function, and M Multifunction seats.

While India awaits the launch of the standard 5 Series Long-wheelbase on 24 July, there’s no word yet on when the 2025 BMW M5 will arrive here. That being said, expect it to show up by early next year, perhaps.