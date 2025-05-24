Tata Altroz Facelift Launched From Rs 6.89 lakh 

This is the first proper update the Tata Altroz gets since its launch in 2020, and there are changes aplenty.

It was long overdue for the Tata Altroz to get a facelift since it has gone five years without a proper update. Following a few teasers over the past few weeks, prices are out for the updated hatchback. Ranging from Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom, India), across the Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished, and Accomplished+ S trims, a fair number of things are different.

The overall hatchback silhouette is largely the same but it gets sharper and meaner with a revised front grille featuring glossy black accents and an aggressive front bumper design. The LED headlights are sleeker and the LED DRLs have received a more prominent positioning within the headlight housing.

Move on over to the sides and there’s a new 16-inch alloy wheel design that seems to add a sportier flair. Flush-fit door handles, a cleaner rear bumper design and new connected tail-lights round off the exterior changes. It’ll be offered with Dune Glow, Ember Glow, Pure Grey, Royal Blue and Pristine White body shade options.

The most significant change in the facelifted Tata Altroz is once you enter the cabin as the entire layout has been refreshed with a more modern and premium look. The a-c vents are sleeker, climate control panel is new, there’s a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, updated seats, and more importantly, there’s a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, keeping in line with Tata’s modern line-up. There’s also an ambient lighting strip running across the dashboard.

Key features include a wireless phone charging pad, a single-pane sunroof with voice commands, a 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVM, cruise control, automatic climate control, connected car features, and an air purifier. It is also worth noting that the car offers 65W type-C charging ports. Safety is covered by features including six airbags and ESC as standard, SOS calling and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Furthermore, the side structure of the car has been reinforced.

Under the hood, the facelifted Tata Altroz remains unchanged as the 88-hp, 1.2-litre, naturally-aspirated Revotron petrol engine, the 73.5-hp, 1.2-litre petrol + CNG option, and the 90-hp, 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine are retained. The same is the case for the five-speed manual transmission which is available for all three engine options. A six-speed DCT or a new five-speed AMT is offered for the petrol engine. No word yet on whether we’ll get a Racer version like the outgoing model, but if it does show up, there’s a chance it could get the Hyperion 125-hp, 1.2-litre, direct-injection, turbo-petrol engine that already does duty in the Curvv.

With the Tata Altroz getting its long overdue facelift, it could mount a stronger challenge against its main rivals that include the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the Hyundai i20 and the Toyota Glanza.

Story: Gaurav Davare

Also Read: Tata Altroz Racer First Drive Review