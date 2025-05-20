Tackling the rough stuff: Camp Jeep Pune

Camp Jeep put us behind the wheel of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon for an off-road thrill. Here is how it went off

Report: Anvay Mahajan

Photography: Jeep India

After a successful run in Bengaluru and Chennai, “Camp Jeep”, Jeep’s signature off-roading experience event, made its way to Pune. We were invited to get a first-hand experience of what these rugged sport utility vehicles (SUV) are truly capable of. Our slots was scheduled for 9.00 am and 11.00 am on a bright, sunny morning, right after two days of surprise showers—perfect conditions to get down and dirty with some serious off-roading.

Camp Jeep was designed to showcase the full capabilities of Jeep SUVs while immersing participants in the Jeep lifestyle. The event was held free of charge but with limited slots for current Jeep owners, enthusiasts, and potential buyers. This was my first-ever off-roading experience and I couldn’t have been more excited. Jeep currently offer four SUVs in their Indian line-up—the Wrangler, Grand Cherokee, Compass, and Meridian—and all of them were available for hands-on action at the event. Naturally, I gravitated towards the Wrangler Rubicon for our adventure.

Once the registration was done, the thrilling event got under way. Before that, however, we were given safety instructions and an overview. Later we were introduced to our certified Jeep Jamboree instructor. The trail was a 3.5-kilometre-long circuit with a variety of challenges such as articulation, hill climb test, hill descent, and many more.

The trail began with our patient and skilled instructor guiding us. The first task was tackling a hill descent. The instructor explained to us how the Jeep Wrangler’s hill descent control functions, ensuring everything stays under control. The Wrangler limits speed to a maximum of five km/h, adjustable down to one km/h using paddle-shifters. I chose a cautious two km/h. Remarkably, there’s no need to touch the brake pedal as the Wrangler’s braking system gets engaged automatically during the descent.

After conquering the hill descent, we prepared for the climb. With the differential already set to 4L from the descent, we had a low gear ratio and ample torque on demand for the ascent. For the first time, as I looked through the windscreen, all I could see was the vast blue sky and an aeroplane drifting across it. Luckily, the front camera on the Wrangler helped us navigate during the climb.

The next challenge was side-hilling, which sent shivers down my spine. We had to drive the Jeep tilted sideways, with the driver’s side dangerously close to the ground. As a first-timer, there was a moment I feared the Jeep might tip over, but our Jamboree instructor’s confidence in both me and the vehicle kept us steady. After navigating rocky patches, water-wading, and steep inclines, we faced the thrilling articulation challenge. By disengaging the sway bar, the Wrangler’s suspension moved independently, keeping the wheels mostly in contact with the terrain. Though one wheel occasionally lifted, the Rubicon’s 4×4 system ensured we powered through without having to stop.

The trail was wrapped up in about 45 minutes. At the conclusion of the main event, Jeep India had arranged for a full Jeep package, including gourmet food, beverages, and a Jeep lifestyle tour featuring merchandise, a kids’ play area, and social media zones. With full stomachs and newfound skills, we bade farewell to our instructors and the exciting event.