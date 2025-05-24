 ISCC PLUS Certified JK Tyre UX Royale Green Launched

The JK Tyre UX Royale Green line of tyres has been launched, making them the first passenger car tyres made using ISCC PLUS-certified sustainable raw materials. Production has commenced at the JK Tyre and Industries Ltd’s Chennai plant.

Story: Salman Bargir

The International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) framework ensures and endorses the use of traceable and responsibly sourced renewable and recycled raw materials across the value chain in turn reflecting JK Tyre’s commitment to responsible manufacturing practices.

Developed in August 2023, JK Tyre UX Royale Green passenger car tyres have been constructed with 80 per cent sustainable materials such as bio-attributed polymers, renewable oils, recycled rubber powder, recovered carbonaceous black, recycled polyester, and steel wire.

The JK Tyre UX Royale Green tyres are a result of the R&D team’s decade-long research to develop alternative and sustainable solutions and defines the company’s pursuit of excellence and reliability with sustainability as their primary focus.

On the occasion, Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd, said, ‘The commencement of sustainable tyre production represents a defining step in JK Tyre’s journey toward environmentally responsible innovation. We are pleased to set new industry benchmarks that balance high performance with ecological responsibility. This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to driving responsible mobility—anchored in green technology, circular economy principles, and the delivery of world-class, low-impact products. At the same time, innovation, quality and safety continue to be foundational to our operations.’

After being India’s first tyre company to join the RE 100 framework (100 per cent renewable energy operations), with the UX Royale Green passenger car tyre line, JK tyre have added another first in the Indian tyre industry; being the first tyre manufacturer in the world to receive the ISO 9001 certification in 1995.

