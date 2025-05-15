Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 4MATIC Cabriolet Test Review – A CLEan Slate

Is it a C-Class? Is it an E-Class? Yes, it’s a CLE. The all-new two-door model line steps in to fill a massive multi-car void for Mercedes-Benz. We drive the CLE 300 Cabriolet with the four-cylinder petrol engine.

A two-door convertible is always an exciting proposition. Whether they’re small cars with tiny engines—Honda S660 or Mazda Miata—or powerful touring machines—think 911 Turbo Cabriolet or the old S-Class Cabriolet—they have a greater element of involvement. The open-top driving experience puts one into the environment rather than in a capsule on a ribbon of tarmac. The new CLE Cabriolet is a car to be enjoyed and for many reasons.

But, first, why “CLE”? It’s no secret that just a few years ago, Mercedes had cars in every segment and created new segments where a potential gap existed. We had coupé and cabriolet twins of the C-Class, E-Class, and even the S-Class, plus the SLC which replaced the SLK. And we had the AMG GT Roadster in three flavours, too. What changed? The return of the king. The arrival of probably the most iconic name in Mercedes’ history, the SL, made its return and in style; developed entirely by the high-performance arm, AMG. To give it its space, all the aforementioned models were cleared out from the portfolio. The flagship convertible with a soft-top and an all-AMG model line then settled into its rightful place. However, there were many pies Mercedes could not take a bite out of.

The first change was the return of the AMG GT, essentially an SL with a fixed roof along with new styling and badging. The next was an amalgamation of classes with the CLE. A car which would blur the lines between C- and E-Class yet ably fill the spots left vacant and allow Mercedes to take a piece of those pies again. So, is the CLE just a filler or is there more to it?

It’s stunning to behold, the CLE is. The shapely LED “Digital Light” headlamps and wide grille almost give it premium CL-Class vibes from decades ago, albeit with a properly modern effort. The lines are pleasing to look at and the proportions are a little of both C and E, with a body measuring an old E-like 4,850 millimetres long but riding on a C-Class wheelbase of 2,865 mm. The stance is low, with a height of just over 1.4 metres and a ride height of 157 mm; enough to deal with most of our roads.

The sleek body and shapely contours do indeed evoke a sports car excitement that is hard to match and even harder to ignore. The desirability factor is high and so is the asking price of Rs 1.11 crore plus taxes and insurance and what have you. Our test car came with the black fabric soft-top and that complements the Spectral Blue paint finish. A matte grey magno shade is also available for an additional Rs 2.96 lakh. But back to the car. The sweeping side profile is reminiscent of cabriolets past and has the same effect. The rear is distinct with the wide split tail-light clusters underscored by an LED signature.

